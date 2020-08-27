BreadTalk S'pore opens new concept store with speciality soy drinks in 10 flavours, prices from S$2.60

BreadTalk will be opening its new concept store at Wheelock Place come Aug. 28, 2020.

Over the past months, the brand has also been working on 60 new products, some of which have already been rolled out progressively.

Customers can look forward to a handful of new creations from Aug. 28 at all BreadTalk outlets islandwide, including the concept store.

The store

The new store is located at basement two of Wheelock Place.

The space is inspired by modern art galleries, reflected in its neutral stormy gray palette and minimalistic style.

Soy Milk On Tap

The concept's highlight is the onsite Soy Milk 'bar', offering house-brewed soy milk in up to 10 different flavours such as yam, red bean, peanut and pumpkin.

The "Soy On Tap" concept is exclusive to the new BreadTalk outlet at Wheelock Place.

The brand touts its soy milk to be lower in sugar than commercial soy milk.

Here is what the Soy On Tap looks like:

And the flavours available:

From left to right:

Soy Peanut (S$2.60)

Soy Matcha (S$2.70)

Soy Pumpkin (S$2.70)

Soy Latte (S$2.60)

Soy Honey (S$2.60)

Soy Sesame (S$2.60)

Other flavours available include Soy Azuki (S$2.60), Soy Original (S$2.60), Soy Yammy (S$2.70), Soy Green Tea (S$2.60) and Soy Lychee (S$2.60).

Some of the Soy Milk beverages are topped with BreadTalk's signature pork floss, while all of them are topped with soy crown, or soy whipped cream.

You can also choose between hot and cold soy milk.

Products launched from Aug. 28

Bakes, of course, are still the mainstay.

Here are some of the new items that we've tried.

Truffle Tower (S$2.50)

The Truffle Tower (S$2.50) is one of the latest additions to BreadTalk's dessert breads. Served chilled, it is made of chocolate-layered croissant filled with truffle mousse.

While the chocolate was not apparent to the tastebuds, the truffle was adequately strong without overwhelming the pastry.

The croissant isn't the flakey kind, though. The upside to that is not having to worry about making a mess if you're eating it on the go.

Pol-Kabocha (S$1.70)

The Pol-Kabocha (S$1.70) is easily one of the cutest creations. Pol means polka dots, and Kabocha means pumpkin in Japanese.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like a mini pumpkin. The design itself is inspired by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Pol-Kabocha (S$1.70) comprises pumpkin paste filling, enveloped by carrot dough sprinkled with charcoal powder.

We found that the pumpkin paste tastes like kaya and were told that many share the same sentiment.

Pocket-sized Sandwiches

BreadTalk will also be launching Asian-inspired pocket-sized sandwiches, such as the Strawberry Sand (S$2.60) on the left and Truffle Crepe Sand (S$3.30) on the right.

The Strawberry Sand is filled with strawberry butter cream and dark chocolate crisps.

The Truffle Crepe Sand, on the other hand, is more savoury and comprises truffle mousse sandwiched between multiple razor-thin folds of egg crepe.

The Impossible Sand (S$3.90) is a plant-based meat sandwich layered with fried egg, egg cream and shredded cucumber.

Note that the sandwiches are rather small in size.

Cookies

BreadTalk has also introduced large, chunky cookies in four different flavours.

The Matcha White Chocolate Cookie (S$3.20) and Red Velvet White Chocolate Cookie (S$3.20) are easily our favourites.

These are really thick and slightly gooey in the middle, good for those who prefer their cookies slightly underdone.

They also offer Double Chocolate Macadamia Cookie (S$3.20) and Oat Raisin Mixed Nut Cookie (S$3.20).

Details

BreadTalk Wheelock Place

Address: Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Rd, #B2-01 Singapore 238880

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 8am - 9pm

Friday to Saturday, 8am - 9:30pm

Top photos via Siti Hawa