Back

BreadTalk S'pore opens new concept store with speciality soy drinks in 10 flavours, prices from S$2.60

It will open at Wheelock Place on Aug. 28.

Siti Hawa | August 27, 2020, 06:21 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

BreadTalk will be opening its new concept store at Wheelock Place come Aug. 28, 2020.

Over the past months, the brand has also been working on 60 new products, some of which have already been rolled out progressively.

Customers can look forward to a handful of new creations from Aug. 28 at all BreadTalk outlets islandwide, including the concept store.

The store

The new store is located at basement two of Wheelock Place.

The space is inspired by modern art galleries, reflected in its neutral stormy gray palette and minimalistic style.

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Soy Milk On Tap

The concept's highlight is the onsite Soy Milk 'bar', offering house-brewed soy milk in up to 10 different flavours such as yam, red bean, peanut and pumpkin.

Photo by Siti Hawa

The "Soy On Tap" concept is exclusive to the new BreadTalk outlet at Wheelock Place.

The brand touts its soy milk to be lower in sugar than commercial soy milk.

Here is what the Soy On Tap looks like:

Photo by Siti Hawa

Gif by Siti Hawa

And the flavours available:

Photo by Siti Hawa

From left to right:

  • Soy Peanut (S$2.60)

  • Soy Matcha (S$2.70)

  • Soy Pumpkin (S$2.70)

Photo by Siti Hawa

  • Soy Latte (S$2.60)

  • Soy Honey (S$2.60)

  • Soy Sesame (S$2.60)

Other flavours available include Soy Azuki (S$2.60), Soy Original (S$2.60), Soy Yammy (S$2.70), Soy Green Tea (S$2.60) and Soy Lychee (S$2.60).

Photo by Siti Hawa

Some of the Soy Milk beverages are topped with BreadTalk's signature pork floss, while all of them are topped with soy crown, or soy whipped cream.

You can also choose between hot and cold soy milk.

Products launched from Aug. 28

Bakes, of course, are still the mainstay.

Here are some of the new items that we've tried.

Truffle Tower (S$2.50)

Photo by Siti Hawa

The Truffle Tower (S$2.50) is one of the latest additions to BreadTalk's dessert breads. Served chilled, it is made of chocolate-layered croissant filled with truffle mousse.

While the chocolate was not apparent to the tastebuds, the truffle was adequately strong without overwhelming the pastry.

The croissant isn't the flakey kind, though. The upside to that is not having to worry about making a mess if you're eating it on the go.

Pol-Kabocha (S$1.70)

Photo by Siti Hawa

The Pol-Kabocha (S$1.70) is easily one of the cutest creations. Pol means polka dots, and Kabocha means pumpkin in Japanese.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like a mini pumpkin. The design itself is inspired by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Photo by Siti Hawa

Pol-Kabocha (S$1.70) comprises pumpkin paste filling, enveloped by carrot dough sprinkled with charcoal powder.

We found that the pumpkin paste tastes like kaya and were told that many share the same sentiment.

Pocket-sized Sandwiches

Photo by Siti Hawa

BreadTalk will also be launching Asian-inspired pocket-sized sandwiches, such as the Strawberry Sand (S$2.60) on the left and Truffle Crepe Sand (S$3.30) on the right.

The Strawberry Sand is filled with strawberry butter cream and dark chocolate crisps.

The Truffle Crepe Sand, on the other hand, is more savoury and comprises truffle mousse sandwiched between multiple razor-thin folds of egg crepe.

Photo courtesy of BreadTalk

The Impossible Sand (S$3.90) is a plant-based meat sandwich layered with fried egg, egg cream and shredded cucumber.

Note that the sandwiches are rather small in size.

Cookies

BreadTalk has also introduced large, chunky cookies in four different flavours.

Photo by Siti Hawa

The Matcha White Chocolate Cookie (S$3.20) and Red Velvet White Chocolate Cookie (S$3.20) are easily our favourites.

These are really thick and slightly gooey in the middle, good for those who prefer their cookies slightly underdone.

Photo by Siti Hawa

They also offer Double Chocolate Macadamia Cookie (S$3.20) and Oat Raisin Mixed Nut Cookie (S$3.20).

Details

BreadTalk Wheelock Place

Address: Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Rd, #B2-01 Singapore 238880

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 8am - 9pm

Friday to Saturday, 8am - 9:30pm

Related story

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Siti Hawa

Someone paid 'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen S$68 to warn Dee Kosh

'Don't engage in the kind of behaviour that could lead you to meet me in a dark kitchen someplace. Nobody wants that.'

August 27, 2020, 06:18 PM

'Save Musang King': Unlicensed durian farmers in M'sia protest controversial farm legalisation scheme

Musang King durian supplies could be affected due to the scheme being implemented.

August 27, 2020, 06:09 PM

Minimum qualifying salary for EP to be raised to S$4,500 from Sep. 1, 2020: Josephine Teo

The minimum EP salary requirement for the financial services sector will subsequently be hiked to S$5,000.

August 27, 2020, 06:00 PM

S'pore working towards being a sustainable and inclusive global hub: Addenda to President's Address

Singapore will push to be greener and more sustainable.

August 27, 2020, 05:43 PM

S'pore government lays out plans to tackle climate change, thrive sustainably in post-Covid future

Climate change and rising sea levels are some of the most imminent threats Singapore faces.

August 27, 2020, 05:31 PM

Covid-19 presents challenge to S'pore's domestic & international security: Addenda to President's Address

Ministries related to Singapore's security spoke on how they planned to respond to Covid-19

August 27, 2020, 05:30 PM

MHA's Safe Travel Office will be 'single touchpoint' for all travellers: Addenda to the President's Address

The Safe Travel Office will operate under the ICA.

August 27, 2020, 05:30 PM

Tommy Koh: War between US & China possible but unlikely as both would be destroyed

The two countries have second-strike capability, which means a nuclear war between them would lead to mutual assured destruction.

August 27, 2020, 04:52 PM

Punggol HDB loft unit sold for S$900,000 to couple who viewed it only once

Such units are relatively rare.

August 27, 2020, 04:36 PM

77 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 27, 2 are S'poreans

Today's update.

August 27, 2020, 03:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.