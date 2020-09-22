Back

UOB makes police report about person pretending to be UOB employee & making inflammatory comments online

The person is not an UOB employee.

Belmont Lay | September 22, 2020, 05:04 PM

UOB has made a police report.

This comes after a Facebook user has been masquerading as a UOB employee and posting inflammatory comments.

One Facebook comment called Singaporeans "Singapoo people".

Screen shots of the inflammatory comment was shared widely online.

This caused many online commenters to post comments on UOB's Facebook page demanding the bank explain the actions of its supposed staff.

In response to the onslaught of comments, UOB clarified that it did not have a person named Amit Verma under its employment.

UOB also said it has reported the incident to the Singapore police and Facebook.

UOB wrote:

A Facebook user "Amit Verma", claiming to be a UOB employee, has been posting inflammatory and provocative comments on social media. There is no such employee at UOB and we do not tolerate such behaviour.

We have reported this to Facebook and the Singapore Police Force who are investigating the matter.

We respectfully ask that you not be drawn into anti-social comments or repost content that divides us.

