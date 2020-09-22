UOB makes police report about person pretending to be UOB employee & making inflammatory comments online

UOB has made a police report.

This comes after a Facebook user has been masquerading as a UOB employee and posting inflammatory comments.

One Facebook comment called Singaporeans "Singapoo people".

Screen shots of the inflammatory comment was shared widely online.

This caused many online commenters to post comments on UOB's Facebook page demanding the bank explain the actions of its supposed staff.

In response to the onslaught of comments, UOB clarified that it did not have a person named Amit Verma under its employment.

UOB also said it has reported the incident to the Singapore police and Facebook.

UOB wrote: