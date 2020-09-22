Man calling S'poreans 'Singapoo people' not UOB staff or vice president: UOB

A Hardware Zone forum thread discussing expat groups recently gained traction due to a screenshot of a Facebook comment calling Singaporeans 'Singapoo people'.

Here is the screenshot:

It was not apparent where the Facebook user left the original comment.

Here is his Facebook bio page.

Many eventually went to UOB's Facebook community page to demand answers from UOB.

Even politicians Lim Tean and Goh Meng Seng weighed in on the situation.

UOB responds

In an update to Goh's post, he also noted that UOB had clarified that:

"UOB has put up a prompt reply to my comment to clarify that the said person is not an employee of the bank. They have reported to FB of the fake account."

In response to comments on their Facebook asking about the man, this is what UOB replied:

"Thank you for highlighting this user to us. The Facebook user “Amit Verma” is not a UOB employee and we have reported this user to Facebook."

As of this article the Facebook user is unavailable.

Mothership has reached out to UOB for further comment on the situation.

Image from ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images and Hardware Zone