Thai Airways letting public pay S$524 to be pilots in flight simulator for 30 mins

Thai Airways has announced it will be launching the “THAI Simulator Experience”.

This new experience, as suggestive as it sounds, was launched in response to the aviation industry being slaughtered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will allow customers to "fly" an aircraft in one of their flight simulators.

Thai Airways is already offering other experiences, such as allowing people to be a flight attendant for a day.

S$524 for 30 minutes in flight simulator

According to Bloomberg, prices start at US$381 (S$524) for two people for a 30-minute session.

During the experience, customers will be able to sit in a mock cockpit of an Airbus A380, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 747-400 or Boeing 737-400 from October 2020.

On the airline's website, the company shared that it is reorganising its debt of 350 billion baht (S$15.27 billion) with approval from the Central Bankruptcy Court in Thailand.

Thailand was expected to welcome close to 40 million tourists this year, but now estimates that this figure would be 8 million due to travel restrictions.

Somewhat related so follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshots via Thai Flight Training Academy/FB