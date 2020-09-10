Ex-PUB chairman Tan Gee Paw, 76, taking over as Changi Airport Group’s acting chairman

The Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday, Sept. 10 that Tan Gee Paw will be taking over as acting chairman of Changi Airport Group (CAG).

The MOF statement was made after Liew announced suddenly on Thursday that he would be retiring from the various public service and business roles with immediate effect.

MOF said Liew had informed the ministry and CAG that he had chosen to resign from his position as chairman of the board of directors and director of CAG with immediate effect.

This was so as not to create a distraction to the organisation, given the extensive publicity arising from a recently-concluded court case.

His announcement followed public backlash in response to a court case involving his former Indonesian domestic worker, Parti Liyani, who was charged, convicted, but eventualy acquitted of theft.

MOF said it has taken note of the observations of the High Court judge who had acquitted Parti.

The ministry also noted the further review that the Attorney-General’s Chambers is undertaking.

MOF thanked Liew Mun Leong

MOF also thanked outgoing Liew Mun Leong for his contributions as the previous chairman.

MOF highlighted Liew's contributions in its statement: “Mr Liew has made significant contributions to the development of Changi Airport as a premier air hub, as CAG’s founding chairman since 2009.”

“Under his leadership, CAG has completed Terminal 4 and Jewel, and Changi Airport has won multiple awards as the one of the best airports in the world.

“The ministry thanks Mr Liew for his public service contributions.”

Who is Tan Gee Paw?

The incoming Tan, 76, is a civil engineer by training.

He has been a non-executive director of CAG since May 2017.

Tan previously served as chairman of PUB from April 2001 until his retirement in March 2017.

PUB is Singapore’s national water agency.

Tan is a member of CAG’s executive committee on airport development, as well as a director of town planning firm Surbana Jurong.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via