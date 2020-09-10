Liew Mun Leong retires from Changi Airport Group with immediate effect

Liew Mun Leong, Changi Airport Group chairman, announced on Thursday, Sept. 10 that he is retiring from his various roles in the public and business sector.

Liew said in a statement to the media:

"After much deliberation, I have decided to bring forward my retirement from the various public service and business roles with Changi Airport Group, Surbana Jurong, Temasek Foundation, and Temasek International with immediate effect."

"Those who know me, will know I am passionate about the roles and missions of these organisations. I do not wish my current situation to be a distraction to their respective boards, management and staff, amidst their many critical priorities."

"The High Court has made its decision. I have faith in our legal system and respect the decision of the High Court."

"I understand that both the Attorney’s General Chambers (AGC) and the police are now conducting reviews of the matter. Should it be required, my family and I will continue to provide full cooperation to both AGC and the police."

His sudden retirement comes after the High Court acquitted his former domestic helper Parti Liyani of all charges of stealing from the Liew family.

Liew and his family had accused Parti of theft in 2016.

