Back

Liew Mun Leong retires from Changi Airport Group with immediate effect

He is also stepping down from his other public service and business roles.

Belmont Lay | September 10, 2020, 08:04 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Liew Mun Leong, Changi Airport Group chairman, announced on Thursday, Sept. 10 that he is retiring from his various roles in the public and business sector.

Liew said in a statement to the media:

"After much deliberation, I have decided to bring forward my retirement from the various public service and business roles with Changi Airport Group, Surbana Jurong, Temasek Foundation, and Temasek International with immediate effect."

"Those who know me, will know I am passionate about the roles and missions of these organisations. I do not wish my current situation to be a distraction to their respective boards, management and staff, amidst their many critical priorities."

"The High Court has made its decision. I have faith in our legal system and respect the decision of the High Court."

"I understand that both the Attorney’s General Chambers (AGC) and the police are now conducting reviews of the matter. Should it be required, my family and I will continue to provide full cooperation to both AGC and the police."

His sudden retirement comes after the High Court acquitted his former domestic helper Parti Liyani of all charges of stealing from the Liew family.

Liew and his family had accused Parti of theft in 2016.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via

Ong Ye Kung answers why NexGen ERP has 3-piece unit & other questions on new system

LTA decided that the units would be standard-issue due to functional and data security considerations.

September 10, 2020, 07:09 PM

Man, 81, slept outside Toa Payoh home as it was cluttered with unsold junk & infested with pests

The elderly man said it was not his intention to hoard.

September 10, 2020, 07:07 PM

SIA to cut 2,400 jobs, pilots, ground staff, cabin crew affected

SIA particularly affected as it does not serve a domestic market.

September 10, 2020, 06:58 PM

Elderly cleaner allegedly coerced to spend S$13,180 at Suntec City beauty salon during 5-hour sales pitch

A police report has been lodged.

September 10, 2020, 06:15 PM

Here are some weekend dine-in plans that will appeal to every S’porean

Time to fill your stomachs.

September 10, 2020, 05:55 PM

Mediacorp actress Hong Ling, 26, buys condo in central S'pore

She achieved her goal four years earlier than expected.

September 10, 2020, 05:51 PM

Passenger kicked off Japan flight after refusing to wear face mask & yelling at passengers

The plane made an unscheduled landing where he was forced off the flight.

September 10, 2020, 05:22 PM

Rosmah gave RM100,000 cash monthly to staff to defend her reputation online

And give her publicity.

September 10, 2020, 04:59 PM

Taiwanese woman purposely sneezed on Ion Orchard guard who denied her entry, jailed 11 weeks

In a separate incident, she was also charged for throwing various items out of her condominium window.

September 10, 2020, 04:31 PM

Woman allegedly demanded lifetime membership & exclusive events for pet after accident at dog water park

A sliding metal gate at Wag & Wild fell over and hit her.

September 10, 2020, 04:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.