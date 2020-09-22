S'pore influencer posts video of her feeding bread to wild boars at 'wild boar reserves'

An influencer in Singapore recently filmed herself feeding some wild boars, but said she was unaware the act is against the law.

Fed wild boars bread

Genevieve Wong, who goes by the handle @gengenygen, posted an Instagram story on Sep. 15 of herself feeding bread to a wild boar at an unknown location.

When Mothership reached out to her, Wong said that she was not aware that feeding wild boars is prohibited.

According to the amended Wildlife Act, any person who intentionally feeds wildlife without approval can be fined up to S$5,000 for a first offence, and up to S$10,000 for a second or subsequent offence.

Wong added that she did not know where the feeding took place as her boyfriend was the one who brought her there.

She added that she believed the place is called "wild boar reserves" as people regularly spot and feed wild boars there.

Wong subsequently posted several stories to raise awareness on the feeding of wild boars.

This included a poll on her Instagram stories asking her audience whether they knew that feeding wild boars is illegal.

In another story, she stated that she was posting this now "so y'all know", "in case y'all weren't aware like me! So don't do it!!!"

She apologised for the previous video, saying that she would not have fed the wild boars if she had known better, and also urged her followers to point out any mistakes she makes so that she can learn from the feedback.

Feeding wildlife can cause more harm than good

In response to queries by Mothership, the director of wildlife management at the National Parks Board (NParks), How Choon Beng, said that the agency is looking into the case.

NParks also advised the public against feeding wildlife such as wild boars, as it can result in an over-reliance on humans for food, which can have adverse impacts on the behaviour of the animals and the balance of the ecosystem.

Processed foods like bread can also cause health problems for wildlife, and also cause an unnatural and unsustainable, artificial increase in wildlife populations.

Members of the public who encounter wild boars are advised to remain calm and slowly move away from them.

Do not move closer or provoke the creature, especially if the wild boar is seen with piglets.

Members of the public may also call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 or contact NParks at here to report any encounters

You can read How's full statement here:

"NParks is looking into this case. We advise the public not to feed wildlife, including wild boars, because such actions can have adverse effects on humans, the animals, and the balance of the ecosystem. Feeding alters the natural behaviour of wildlife and it will make them reliant on humans for food. In turn, they may associate humans as food providers and have an increased propensity to approach humans. This may lead to them displaying aggressive behaviour towards people, venturing into urban areas in search of human sources of food and wandering onto roads, posing a potential danger to motorists and to themselves. Feeding wildlife with processed foods can cause health problems as the food is not suitable for them. Wildlife may also lose their natural foraging instincts and struggle to survive in their natural environment when there is no readily available food source. Furthermore, many animals fulfil ecological roles such as pollinators and seed dispersers, and these processes may be disrupted when they rely on humans for food instead. The population and distribution of wildlife is regulated through the resources available in the natural environment. Feeding causes an artificial increase in food which may result in an unnatural and unsustainable increase in populations. This action contributes to increased human-wildlife conflict and also upsets the ecological balance. Under the new Wildlife Act, which came into force on 1 June 2020, the feeding of wildlife is prohibited without the Director-General’s approval. first-time offenders caught feeding wildlife can now be fined up to $5,000, and repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000. If you encounter a wild boar, remain as calm as possible and move slowly away from the animal. Keep a safe distance and do not corner or provoke the animal. If adult wild boars are seen with young piglets, keep a distance and leave them alone, as they are potentially more dangerous and may attempt to defend their young. Members of the public may also call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 or contact us at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback to report any wild boar encounters."

