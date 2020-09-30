Back

S'pore Airlines First Class 10-course menu delivered to your home costs S$498

First Class price for First Class experience.

Julia Yeo | September 30, 2020, 11:56 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore Airlines announced on Sep. 29 that it will be launching [email protected], an in-flight meal that customers can enjoy in the comforts of their own home.

It is one of three different experiences curated for customers in Singapore.

SIA's 10-course meal priced at S$498 for two

According to the airline, [email protected] will be available from Oct. 5, 2020.

But it appears details of the meal have been put up online and then promptly taken down.

Internet sleuths somehow managed to find out more information about the in-flight experience that the airline is planning via information uploaded online without fanfare.

Menu served on flight brought to your home

First Class fliers who are missing their in-flight meal experience can look forward to the SIA Wine And Dine's Singapore to Tokyo Kyo-Kaiseki Menu, designed by Michelin-starred chef Yoshihiro Murata.

Screenshot via KrisShop Website

The meal for two comes at a hefty price of S$498, or 62,250 miles, for those who have plenty to spare.

The 10-course menu designed by the chef-owner of "Kikunoi" in Kyoto and Tokyo comes with two 180ml bottles of sake and a bottle of wine, and includes SIA's signature satay course as well.

Screenshot via KrisShop website

Customers may choose between two wines, as seen in the wine selection below.

Screenshot via KrisShop website

The package also comes with a Singapore Airlines First Class Lalique unisex amenity kit, in case you'd like to freshen up at home before your meal.

Food served in vacuum packs

According to the KrisShop website, the food will be served chilled in vacuum packs, and will be good for consumption until a day after delivery, if kept in the refrigerator.

Reheating and plating guides will also be provided in hard copy and digital version to the customer.

Screenshot via KrisShop

Other options available

If the First Class experience is not to your liking, it seems that other options will also be available.

Screenshot via KrisShop

However, it is likely that this list is incomplete, as the full details will be shared by the airline on Oct. 5 when its booking services begin.

Right now, the pages online showing these details have been taken down.

Related story:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via KrisShop website

Charges filed against 12 people who visited Lazarus island for breaching safe distancing measures

They will be charged in court on Friday (Oct. 2).

October 01, 2020, 11:27 AM

SportSG to collect used shoes to build jogging tracks & playgrounds. Collection drive ends on Nov. 30, 2020.

You can donate your shoes at 30 collection points across the island.

October 01, 2020, 11:03 AM

HDB to offer 9,300 BTO flats in Nov. 2020 & Feb. 2021

More flats to choose from.

October 01, 2020, 10:20 AM

Singtel group CEO Chua Sock Koong retiring in Jan. 2021 after serving for 13 years

She will be succeeded by Yuen Kuan Moon.

October 01, 2020, 09:22 AM

Jianghu Hotpot in Bedok offering 70-minute all-you-can-eat lunch buffet at S$16.90++

Eat until puke in 70 minutes.

October 01, 2020, 01:44 AM

Man falls to his death from 5th floor in Toa Payoh, another woman nearby threatened to jump from 6th floor

Both cases happened within four minutes of each other.

October 01, 2020, 01:08 AM

New Silkroutes CEO Goh Jin Hian investigated by Commercial Affairs Department, passport impounded, but not charged

Goh Jin Hian is the son of former prime minister Goh Chok Tong.

October 01, 2020, 12:56 AM

Mark Lee's drag queen role nets him Best Actor nomination for Golden Horse Awards

Congrats!

October 01, 2020, 12:12 AM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she used weed 'a long time ago'

New Zealand is set to vote in a referendum on legalising recreational cannabis as well as a general election.

September 30, 2020, 11:00 PM

AMK Hub & Sun Plaza among new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases

Latest update.

September 30, 2020, 10:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.