S'pore Airlines First Class 10-course menu delivered to your home costs S$498

Singapore Airlines announced on Sep. 29 that it will be launching [email protected], an in-flight meal that customers can enjoy in the comforts of their own home.

It is one of three different experiences curated for customers in Singapore.

SIA's 10-course meal priced at S$498 for two

According to the airline, [email protected] will be available from Oct. 5, 2020.

But it appears details of the meal have been put up online and then promptly taken down.

Internet sleuths somehow managed to find out more information about the in-flight experience that the airline is planning via information uploaded online without fanfare.

Menu served on flight brought to your home

First Class fliers who are missing their in-flight meal experience can look forward to the SIA Wine And Dine's Singapore to Tokyo Kyo-Kaiseki Menu, designed by Michelin-starred chef Yoshihiro Murata.

The meal for two comes at a hefty price of S$498, or 62,250 miles, for those who have plenty to spare.

The 10-course menu designed by the chef-owner of "Kikunoi" in Kyoto and Tokyo comes with two 180ml bottles of sake and a bottle of wine, and includes SIA's signature satay course as well.

Customers may choose between two wines, as seen in the wine selection below.

The package also comes with a Singapore Airlines First Class Lalique unisex amenity kit, in case you'd like to freshen up at home before your meal.

Food served in vacuum packs

According to the KrisShop website, the food will be served chilled in vacuum packs, and will be good for consumption until a day after delivery, if kept in the refrigerator.

Reheating and plating guides will also be provided in hard copy and digital version to the customer.

Other options available

If the First Class experience is not to your liking, it seems that other options will also be available.

However, it is likely that this list is incomplete, as the full details will be shared by the airline on Oct. 5 when its booking services begin.

Right now, the pages online showing these details have been taken down.

