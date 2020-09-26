Back

Unofficial results see Warisan Plus losing Sabah state election, Muhyiddin's allies claim victory

Warisan Plus looks set to lose control in Sabah's state government.

Sulaiman Daud | September 26, 2020, 10:18 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

Shafie Apdal has lost his bid to remain the Chief Minister of the Malaysian state of Sabah.

The leader of the Warisan Plus alliance in Sabah, allied with the Pakatan Harapan coalition, called for the snap state election after a group of Sabah state representatives announced their intention to switch parties.

Without the election, the state government would have immediately fallen to the current ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition, a loose alliance of the Bersatu, Barisan Nasional and PAS parties.

Victory in Sabah for Bersatu and Barisan Nasional, according to early polling

But as it turned out, the election merely delayed the inevitable.

At 8:55pm, Malaysiakini reported that Bersatu's secretary-general, Hamzah Zainuddin, declared victory for the Perikatan Nasional-aligned parties in Sabah, referred to as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

The Barisan Nasional chief in Sabah, Bung Moktar Radin, also claimed victory and thanked the voters.

Malay Mail also reported that the alliance managed to secure a minimum of 37 seats, the majority needed out of the 73 seats up for grabs, according to unofficial early polling.

What next for Muhyiddin?

The result is a welcome respite for Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who spent time campaigning in Sabah on behalf of Perikatan Nasional.

However, as of 9:30pm, more UMNO candidates have won seats than his Bersatu candidates, which might be a sign of UMNO's strength at the polls.

Given that UMNO have declined to formally ally with Bersatu, they may be keeping their cards close to their chest with regards to long-term cooperation with Bersatu.

What next for Anwar?

The PKR leader recently made a startling announcement that he had a "formidable" majority in parliament to form the next Malaysian government.

However, he declined to name the Members of Parliament ostensibly supporting his bid, citing the need to report to the king first.

Meanwhile, the king will spend at least a week in hospital for observation.

On one hand, the Sabah results would appear to be a blow for Anwar, as his Pakatan Harapan allies in Warisan Plus have lost control of a state government.

On the other hand, if Anwar does indeed have the numbers, his support would have to include individual MPs from UMNO in order to have a shot of forming a majority.

Whatever the final outcome may be, it seems clear that UMNO will remain the kingmakers for a non-UMNO Prime Minister, either Anwar (PKR) or Muhyiddin (Bersatu).

Related stories:

Top image from Bung Moktar Radin's Facebook page.

Conor McGregor will fight Manny Pacquiao in 2021

Negotiations are ongoing.

September 26, 2020, 10:13 PM

Thai resort sues US man who left 1-star TripAdvisor review about 'unfriendly staff'

If found guilty of defamation, he could be jailed for two years, fined 200,000 baht, or both.

September 26, 2020, 09:02 PM

S'pore cafe launches mooncake-shaped cheesecake, the 'Moon cheeseCake', for S$6.90

To the moon, and back.

September 26, 2020, 08:24 PM

ShopBack customers encouraged to change passwords after unauthorised access to customer's personal data

ShopBack has begun an investigation into the incident.

September 26, 2020, 07:53 PM

2 boys, 13 & 14, missing since Sep. 19, last seen at Buangkok Link

A week.

September 26, 2020, 07:23 PM

Law says S'pore flag must technically be taken down before Sep. 30, fine of up to S$1,000 applies

Strict rules regarding display of national flag.

September 26, 2020, 06:11 PM

Live music during worship services to resume for 16 religious organisations from Oct. 3

There will of course be guidelines involving the live music.

September 26, 2020, 05:30 PM

Selected religious organisations in S'pore can have up to 250 people during worship services

The new allowance for 100 worshippers will need to be split into groups of no more than 50 people each.

September 26, 2020, 05:30 PM

I sat in the same row as a Covid-19 case on my flight back: S’porean student returning from London

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 26, 2020, 05:14 PM

What’s the difference between doing a scalp treatment at home & at the salon? We find out.

Both home and salon treatments have their own pros and cons.

September 26, 2020, 04:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.