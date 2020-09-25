M'sia king to stay in hospital for observation, won't meet anyone amid political struggle

Sultan Abdullah, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, will not see any visitors for a week, potentially throwing a spanner in the works of Anwar Ibrahim's plan to form the next government.

Earlier this week, Anwar announced in a press conference that he had a strong and formidable majority in parliament to form the next government.

In other words, Anwar said that a majority of the 222-member parliament supported his bid to become Prime Minister.

However, Anwar did not reveal the names of the Members of Parliament supposedly supporting him. He said it was appropriate for the king to know first.

The palace confirmed that Anwar sought an audience with the king, but it was postponed as the king was unwell and needed to be taken to hospital.

The king will remain in hospital for observation

On Sep. 25, the palace informed Reuters that the king will not be seeing any visitors for a week.

"His Majesty has been advised by his doctors to remain at (hospital) for seven days for observation. So until then, he will not have any meetings."

The king appoints a Prime Minister based on who is most likely to command a majority in parliament, in his view.

But he could also be advised by the current Prime Minister to dissolve the current parliament and pave the way for a general election.

Muhyiddin Yassin of Bersatu is the current Prime Minister of Malaysia.

He said during a campaign rally in Sabah that he still remains in his role, as the king has not summoned him to state that he has officially lost the majority, according to the Star Online.

Sabah is holding state elections on Sep. 26. A loss for Muhyiddin's Bersatu party candidates, while not directly affecting his majority in parliament, may cast his premiership in a different light.

Top photo by CEphoto, Uwe Aranas via Wikimedia Commons.