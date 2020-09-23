Anwar Ibrahim says he has 'strong, formidable, convincing majority' to form next M'sian govt

Anwar Ibrahim, leader of the Malaysian People's Justice Party (PKR), announced in a press conference on Sep. 23 that he has a "strong, formidable, convincing" majority to form the next government.

During the press conference, which was streamed live on Facebook, Anwar said that he has written a letter to Malaysia's king, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to request an audience.

In response to a question from the audience, Anwar said this is not a "backdoor" government.

He also declined to reveal the number of Members of Parliament backing him, saying that the Agong should be the first to know, and will reveal them after meeting with the Agong.

Anwar said he will prioritise dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the economy and issues of economic inequality.

He said that his wife Wan Azizah, who previously served as Deputy Prime Minister in the Pakatan Harapan government, would not serve in the same role in the next government.

Of the current Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin of Bersatu, Anwar said he has "no personal problems" with him and invited him to work together to serve in "whatever position that suits him."

Top image from Anwar Ibrahim's Facebook page.