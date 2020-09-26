Selected religious organisations in S'pore can have up to 250 people during worship services

Starting on Oct. 3, all religious organisations will be allowed to conduct congregational and other worship services for up to 100 people, while adhering to safe distancing and safe management measures.

This was first announced by Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong in a Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MMT) press conference on Wednesday (Sep. 23).

On Saturday (Sep. 26), Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong elaborated on the plans to progressively ease measures for religious activities and worship services.

Increase limit from 50 to 100 people

From Oct. 3, all religious organisations will be able to increase the limit for congregational and other worship services from 50 people to 100 people in places of worship.

The limit of 50 people for congregational and worship services was put in place on Jun. 26.

Under the new increase, 100 people will need to be split in two zones of up to 50 people each, for congregational services.

In addition to prevailing safe management measures introduced in Phase Two, the religious organisations will need to put in place measures to keep the larger group of worshippers safe from Covid-19, depending on the type of worship practices.

Religious organisations must submit their updated safe management plans to MCCY at least three days before commencing the 100-persons worship services.

Churches, mosques, gurdwaras, and other places of worship with structured worship services

They must establish two zones, each able to accommodate up to 50 worshippers. Each zone must be separated by a physical partition or barrier.

Worshippers must maintain a safe distance from one another at all times.

To avoid interaction between worshippers across zones, there should also be separate entrances and exits, or staggered entry and exit timings for each zone.

Buddhist, Taoist, Hindu temples and other places of worship with more transient worship settings

They must ensure that worshippers at common areas and in prayer halls do not crowd or bunch together.

There must be no mingling between groups, and worshippers must maintain safe distancing.

Pilot to increase limit to 250 people

With the new updates to the guidelines, selected religious organisations will be able to participate in a pilot to increase worship limits up to 250 people for congregational and other worship services.

The 250 worshippers will need to be segregated into five zones of up to 50 people each for congregational services.

Religious organisations who wish to participate in the pilot may email [email protected], provided that they have first safely and steadily conducted worship services for 100 people.

Zoning safe management measures, such as 50 people per zone, will continue to apply for structured and seated worship settings.

Starting Aug. 7, 12 selected religious organisations were allowed to accommodate 100 people at a time for congregational and other worship services.

Non-congregational religious services

The limit for non-congregational religious services will also be increased from 50 to 100.

Existing caps on the respective activities will remain (maximum of 30 people for funeral-related activities, and 50 people for religious classes).

Top photo of Sultan Mosque and Saint Andrew's Cathedral via roots.gov.sg.