Up to 100 people to be allowed at wedding receptions from Oct. 3, including bride & groom

Due to the low number of Covid-19 cases in the community, capacity limits for wedding receptions and worship services will be expanded, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MMT) announced on Wednesday, Sep. 23.

The changes will take place from Oct. 3.

Up to 100 unique attendees allowed

Up to 100 unique attendees in total -- including the wedding couple and excluding vendors and service providers, will now be allowed at wedding receptions, subject to premise capacity.

In a news release issued by the MMT, participants in a wedding can be split into multiple zones of up to 50 persons each, or split by staggered timings with up to 50 persons in each slot.

At least 30 minutes should be allocated between slots for cleaning and disinfection of the event space, it added.

The cap for marriage solemnisations will also be increased to 100 persons, split across multiple zones of up to 50 persons each.

But venue operators who are unable to comply with the zoning or staggered timing requirements may impose a lower cap. Video link solemnisations will continue to be offered as an option for couples.

Details on safe management measures can be found here.

Couples who plan to get married encouraged to do so "without delay"

Starting in November 2020, the government will also be launching a pilot that will allow wedding receptions organised by a registered wedding organiser to take place at Housing Development Board (HDB) common areas, such as void decks and Multi-Purpose Halls managed by Town Councils.

Further details, such as the commencement date for this initiative, will be released at a later stage.

Couples can also hold their events at function rooms and multi-purpose halls at community centres or clubs.

The increase in the number of attendees is aimed at facilitating marriages that may have been postponed or put on hold.

"Given the dynamic situation of the Covid-19 situation, we encourage couples who are ready to proceed with their wedding plans to do so without delay," the press release said.

The MMT said it will continue to review the parameters of marriage solemnisations and wedding receptions based on the ability of organisers and attendees to adhere to the necessary safe management measures.

It added that the pilot can only continue if these higher-risk events are conducted in a manner that is safe for the wedding couple, their family and friends, and the general public.

Up to 100 persons allowed for religious services

Also, from Oct. 3, all religious organisations will be allowed to conduct congregational and other worship services for up to 100 persons, subject to safe distancing and safe management measures in place.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) is also considering a pilot to increase worship limits up to 250 persons (five zones of 50 persons for congregational services), and will release further details subsequently.

Top image via Unsplash

