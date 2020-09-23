Back

Up to 100 people to be allowed at wedding receptions from Oct. 3, including bride & groom

The government encourages couples who are ready to proceed with their wedding plans to do so without delay.

Kayla Wong | September 23, 2020, 05:55 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

Due to the low number of Covid-19 cases in the community, capacity limits for wedding receptions and worship services will be expanded, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MMT) announced on Wednesday, Sep. 23.

The changes will take place from Oct. 3.

Up to 100 unique attendees allowed

Up to 100 unique attendees in total -- including the wedding couple and excluding vendors and service providers, will now be allowed at wedding receptions, subject to premise capacity.

In a news release issued by the MMT, participants in a wedding can be split into multiple zones of up to 50 persons each, or split by staggered timings with up to 50 persons in each slot.

At least 30 minutes should be allocated between slots for cleaning and disinfection of the event space, it added.

The cap for marriage solemnisations will also be increased to 100 persons, split across multiple zones of up to 50 persons each.

But venue operators who are unable to comply with the zoning or staggered timing requirements may impose a lower cap. Video link solemnisations will continue to be offered as an option for couples.

Details on safe management measures can be found here.

Couples who plan to get married encouraged to do so "without delay"

Starting in November 2020, the government will also be launching a pilot that will allow wedding receptions organised by a registered wedding organiser to take place at Housing Development Board (HDB) common areas, such as void decks and Multi-Purpose Halls managed by Town Councils.

Further details, such as the commencement date for this initiative, will be released at a later stage.

Couples can also hold their events at function rooms and multi-purpose halls at community centres or clubs.

The increase in the number of attendees is aimed at facilitating marriages that may have been postponed or put on hold.

"Given the dynamic situation of the Covid-19 situation, we encourage couples who are ready to proceed with their wedding plans to do so without delay," the press release said.

The MMT said it will continue to review the parameters of marriage solemnisations and wedding receptions based on the ability of organisers and attendees to adhere to the necessary safe management measures.

It added that the pilot can only continue if these higher-risk events are conducted in a manner that is safe for the wedding couple, their family and friends, and the general public.

Up to 100 persons allowed for religious services

Also, from Oct. 3, all religious organisations will be allowed to conduct congregational and other worship services for up to 100 persons, subject to safe distancing and safe management measures in place.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) is also considering a pilot to increase worship limits up to 250 persons (five zones of 50 persons for congregational services), and will release further details subsequently.

Top image via Unsplash 

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Large cinemas in S'pore to allow up to 150 people from Oct. 1, 2020

Three zones of up to 50 patrons each will be allowed.

September 23, 2020, 06:14 PM

Starbucks S'pore opens gorgeous heritage outlet in Katong Square

Same coffee, different outlet.

September 23, 2020, 05:43 PM

Muhyiddin says he remains M'sia PM as UMNO chief says many MPs backing rival Anwar

Another twist.

September 23, 2020, 05:40 PM

PM Lee: New mayors speak up for low-wage workers & the vulnerable in society

Two new mayors were appointed today (Sep. 23).

September 23, 2020, 05:23 PM

Young girl in S'pore plays board game together with migrant workers while waiting for rain to stop

Aww.

September 23, 2020, 04:56 PM

Google S'pore to use excess energy from solar panels on 500 HDB flats to power its operations

Google's first renewable energy deal in Southeast Asia.

September 23, 2020, 04:40 PM

Mahathir will 'wait & see' if Anwar's claim of majority is true, says 'not first time' such claim made

In September 2008, Anwar had made a similar claim.

September 23, 2020, 04:34 PM

Alien Huang reportedly gave all his earnings to dad, only had S$2,300 a month for himself

Huang and his father had a close relationship.

September 23, 2020, 04:30 PM

Parti Liyani looking to take disciplinary action against AGC prosecutors for misconduct

A long process.

September 23, 2020, 04:16 PM

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 23, 1 case in community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

September 23, 2020, 03:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.