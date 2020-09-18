Infamous S'pore panty-sniffer fined S$2,400 for public nuisance & possession of obscene videos

A 35-year-old Singaporean man who gained notoriety for posting photos of himself sniffing the lingerie of strangers was fined S$2,400 on Friday (Sep. 18).

Lim Wei Ming had pleaded guilty to a charge of public nuisance and another of possessing obscene videos, reported CNA.

Another three charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The district judge also took into account the several weeks that Lim spent in remand when calibrating the appropriate sentence.

Posted photos online

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Lim had been working as a private hire taxi driver when he came across a pair of black shorts hanging on clothing rack near Choa Chu Kang Street 51.

He then masturbated and ejaculated onto the shorts, took a photo of the soiled item, and placed it back on the clothing rack.

In Aug. 2019, Lim uploaded the photo onto his Instagram profile, with a caption that described what he had done with them.

He also uploaded other photos of himself posing with and sniffing pink underwear.

The photos were deleted after Lim's account received complaints from other Instagram users, while 38 police reports were lodged against him on the "I-witness" platform alone.

Lim was arrested on Aug. 16, 2019, and remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

"I've realised my mistake"

During investigations, he was found to have four obscene videos on his mobile phone. He later admitted to knowingly downloading the videos.

Court documents show that a psychiatric evaluation found Lim had a "fetishistic disorder" concerning female clothes, with a predilection for female intimate wear.

He was not found to have any intellectual disability, nor was he suffering from an unsound mind at the time of his offences.

In court on Sep. 4, 2019, Lim told District Judge Adam Nakhoda: "I've realised my mistake. Because of my mistake, my mum suffers a lot."

For public nuisance, Lim could have been fined up to S$1,000. For possessing an obscene film, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$40,000, or both.

