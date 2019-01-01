S’pore’s allegedly most infamous panty-sniffer remanded at IMH

A man who previously uploaded photos of himself on Instagram sniffing panties has been arrested and remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

According to The Straits Times, the man, Lim Wei Ming, has been charged with causing a public nuisance and has to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at IMH.

In August, Lim uploaded photos of himself sniffing a pink lacy underwear at Block 356 Tampines Street 33.

He also posted a couple of photos of a stained pair of black shorts, claiming to have ejaculated on them at Block 518 Choa Chu Kang Street 51.

The photos have been taken down from Instagram.

In court on Sept. 4, Lim told District Judge Adam Nakhoda: “I’ve realised my mistake. Because of my mistake, my mum suffers a lot.”

He will be back in court on Sept. 25.

If convicted of causing a public nuisance, Lim can be fined up to S$1,000.

Top images via Lim’s Instagram page.