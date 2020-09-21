S'pore otters killed billionaire Sir James Dyson's fish

Sir James Dyson, British billionaire, inventor and farmer, is against the rewilding movement.

And Singaporean otters may be partly to blame.

Fishes killed in Singapore by otters

The rewilding movement is a conservation effort that, among other things, advocates re-introducing predators into ecosystems to help maintain structure.

But during an interview with UK media The Times published on Sep. 19, Dyson said he didn't want to re-introduce predator animals like beavers into his lands:

"No, I don’t want them, or otters. They kill everything. They killed all last year’s and this year’s cygnets in Gloucestershire. At my house in Singapore they killed all my fish; bit their heads off. It’s nice to be romantic but, as farmers know, a lot of these things are pests."

The otters in Singapore, while enthralling onlookers with their playful antics, have also been known to kill prize pet fish like koi.

Dyson, 73, bought a bungalow in Bukit Timah in 2019 listed for around S$45 million.

In total, Dyson bought two properties in Singapore.

Prior to purchasing the bungalow, he bought a penthouse in Tanjong Pagar for over S$100 million.

Dyson: Singapore is a very well-run country

In The Times interview, which covered topics as wide-ranging as agriculture, to Brexit, to his own family history, Dyson spoke about moving around his homes in Gloucestershire, London, France and Singapore.

"I like Singapore. I’m not embarrassed about it. It’s the second-largest exporter of technology in the world. It’s even starting to grow its own food in interesting ways indoors. They are experimenting vertically. It’s a very well-run country, although a lot of people are rude about it."

Dyson, the company he founded, has its global headquarters in Singapore, and employs about 1,200 people, including 350 engineers and scientists.

Top image from Wikimedia Commons and Abang Ard/FB.