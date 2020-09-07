Back

M'sian returning from S'pore tests positive for Covid-19, home quarantines no longer allowed

One Malaysian tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Singapore under the PCA.

Sulaiman Daud | September 07, 2020, 10:41 AM

Travellers arriving in Malaysia will no longer be allowed to serve their quarantine at home, but must do so at quarantine centres.

They will also have to bear the cost of being put up in such centres, like hotels.

Announcement by Health Minister

Malaysia's Health Minister Adham Baba made the announcement on Sep. 6, after it was reported that a Malaysian returning from Singapore under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement had tested positive for Covid-19.

"The patient has since been isolated and given treatment. As such, those travelling under the PCA will no longer be allowed to quarantine at home but would instead have to be kept in quarantine centres," he said, according to The Star.

The PCA was recently announced by Singapore and Malaysia to allow work and business travellers to commute between the two countries, with employers making the applications.

It only applies to land travel at the border crossings.

For air travel, the two countries announced the Reciprocal Green Lane to facilitate essential travel of up to 14 days.

It only applies to travel between airports in Singapore and Malaysia that have non-stop flight routes, and land checkpoints.

Further travel arrangements under discussion

Adham Baba revealed that since the implementation of the measures, over 3,000 people had entered Malaysia, with 815 using the RGL and 2,647 using the PCA.

So far, no travellers using the RGL have tested positive for Covid-19.

Further travel arrangements between the two countries are still "under discussion" as Malaysia is monitoring the progress of the PCA and RGL arrangements.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image from Adham Baba's Facebook page.

