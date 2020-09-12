Back

92 more Covid-19 cases discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, 631 remain

54 confirmed cases remain in hospital.

Sumita Thiagarajan | September 12, 2020, 11:46 PM

Earlier on Sep. 12, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported there were 42 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The total number of confirmed cases is 57,357.

Of the 42 cases

Of these 42 cases, only one was symptomatic, with the rest asymptomatic.

There were four cases in the community, one of who is a Singaporean permanent resident, one is a Work Pass holder and two are Work Permit holders.

Of the 4 cases in the community, 3 were picked up as a result of proactive surveillance and screening, and 1 had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

All four cases are asymptomatic.

Screenshots via MOH

There were 10 imported cases, coming from places like India, Germany and the Philippines.

They include two Singaporeans, five Permanent Residents, two Work Pass holders, and one Short-Term Visit Pass holder.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their SHN.

Of the 28 cases residing in dormitories, some were identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and were already in isolation.

No new locations that were visited by Covid-19 patients during the infectious period were reported, as compared to the evening of Sep. 11.

54 remain in hospital

92 Covid-19 cases have recovered and been discharged from the hospital and community care facilities, reported the Ministry of Health (MOH). This takes the total up to 56,699.

54 confirmed cases remain in hospital, with 577 isolated and cared for in the community care facilities.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit being treated for Covid-19.

Top images via Juronghealth Campus/Facebook

