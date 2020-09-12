42 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 12, 4 cases in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 42 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Saturday, Sep. 12, 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,357.

Based on preliminary investigations, there are four new cases in the community.

One of them is a permanent resident while three are Work Pass holders.

There are 10 imported cases. They have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be released by MOH tonight.

Top image via Josephine Teo/Facebook