IPPT to be conducted from Oct. 1, 2020, In-Camp Training to resume progressively: MINDEF

The conduct of individual physical proficiency test (IPPT) had previously been suspended till Aug. 31, and the suspension was extended till Sep. 30.

Fitness Conditioning Centres (FCCs), where the mandatory annual fitness test can be taken, will progressively reopen from Oct. 1, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced on Sep. 3 in a Facebook post.

IPPT will be conducted "at a reduced capacity and group size", MINDEF said.

IPPT requirement waived for those affected

MINDEF's Sep. 3 Facebook post said that SAF NSmen whose IPPT windows close on or before Feb. 7, 2021, will be granted a one-time waiver of their annual IPPT requirement.

Those granted the waiver will be informed individually via SMS and a letter in Sep. 2020, MINDEF said.

Meanwhile, NS In-Camp Training (ICT) will also resume from Oct. 2020.

Steps taken in light of Covid-19

The resumption of NS activities is in light of the need to maintain operational readiness despite the challenges imposed by Covid-19, MINDEF said.

MINDEF said that it would put in place "stringent safe management measures (SMMs) and health protocols".

This includes Covid-19 swab tests for NSmen returning for unit-level ICT.

Image via @oursingaporearmy on Facebook