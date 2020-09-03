Back

IPPT to be conducted from Oct. 1, 2020, In-Camp Training to resume progressively: MINDEF

SAF NSmen whose IPPT windows close on or before Feb. 7, 2021, will be granted a one-time waiver.

Nigel Chua | September 03, 2020, 06:07 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

The conduct of individual physical proficiency test (IPPT) had previously been suspended till Aug. 31, and the suspension was extended till Sep. 30.

Fitness Conditioning Centres (FCCs), where the mandatory annual fitness test can be taken, will progressively reopen from Oct. 1, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced on Sep. 3 in a Facebook post.

IPPT will be conducted "at a reduced capacity and group size", MINDEF said.

IPPT requirement waived for those affected

MINDEF's Sep. 3 Facebook post said that SAF NSmen whose IPPT windows close on or before Feb. 7, 2021, will be granted a one-time waiver of their annual IPPT requirement.

Those granted the waiver will be informed individually via SMS and a letter in Sep. 2020, MINDEF said.

Meanwhile, NS In-Camp Training (ICT) will also resume from Oct. 2020.

Steps taken in light of Covid-19

The resumption of NS activities is in light of the need to maintain operational readiness despite the challenges imposed by Covid-19, MINDEF said.

MINDEF said that it would put in place "stringent safe management measures (SMMs) and health protocols".

This includes Covid-19 swab tests for NSmen returning for unit-level ICT.

Related story:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Image via @oursingaporearmy on Facebook

S'pore 'freegans' collect 120 oranges from 7th Month offerings after they were 'consumed' by ghosts

The freegans are helping to recycle the waste of ghosts just as they consume the waste of the living.

September 03, 2020, 08:38 PM

'Ok boomer' & 'strawberry generation' are reductionist caricatures: PAP MP Nadia Samdin

She said that we shouldn't be dismissive of others' thoughts, dreams and fears.

September 03, 2020, 07:10 PM

Johor Bahru businesses dying due to lack of S'poreans, Komtar JBCC at Causeway empty by 6pm

JB without Singaporeans looks like this.

September 03, 2020, 06:49 PM

Maliki: Being race-blind doesn't mean we ignore 'genuine differences' across races

Neither should we ignore or underestimate the "severe and sometimes unintended negative consequences that can easily occur with unrestrained comments on race relations and related issues".

September 03, 2020, 06:35 PM

Tuxedo cat with socks abandoned in Woodlands looking for forever home

Adopt, don't shop.

September 03, 2020, 06:31 PM

‘She has happy superpowers’: S’pore kids describe their preschool teachers in heartwarming video

To these children, they’re more than just their teachers.

September 03, 2020, 06:30 PM

WP's Louis Chua: Covid-19 might be 'rainy day' for some, but 'tsunami' for less privileged

He highlighted four areas for reform to strengthen Singapore post-Covid-19.

September 03, 2020, 06:15 PM

Tharman steps in, tells Jamus Lim during minimum wage exchange: 'No one has a monopoly over compassion'

He also advised Lim to avoid 'straw man arguments'.

September 03, 2020, 05:56 PM

The unending evolution of mooncakes: At what point is a mooncake no longer a mooncake?

From the OG mooncake to the modern-day versions.

September 03, 2020, 05:56 PM

Paya Lebar 4-year-old's murder: Mother cries in court, case adjourns 4 weeks for investigations to complete

She will be back in court on Sep. 30.

September 03, 2020, 05:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.