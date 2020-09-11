Helper who leaped off 4th floor from HDB block out of ICU, family seeking donations to pay S$105,000 hospital bill

The family who employed the foreign domestic helper who leaped off the fourth floor of a HDB block and survived, is turning to the public for help with paying the hospitalisation bills that has exceeded S$105,000 and still growing.

According to the employer's son, Goh Meng Huang, a fundraising campaign has been set up and close to S$43,000 has been raised to pay for the costs incurred by the 26-year-old helper from Myanmar who has undergone multiple surgeries.

Currently, there is still a shortfall of more than S$60,000 -- an amount that is set to grow as long as the helper remains hospitalised -- after factoring in the 6.9 per cent platform fees that have to be paid for using the GoGetFunding site to receive public donations.

Updates on condition of helper

According to Goh, the helper, May Thu, is out of danger and recovering, and has been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU).

She is still warded in Tan Tock Seng Hospital and is communicative.

She has also contacted her family back home in Myanmar.

However, no foreseeable discharge date has been proposed.

Goh told Mothership.sg: "We have asked her about the attempted suicide, but she replied, 'Never mind', hence we are still dumbfounded why she did so."

"The Burmese-speaking social workers are in communication with her now. There is no foreseeable discharge date yet as she still mentally unclear. She is, at times, unclear whether she is in Singapore or Myanmar."

No guarantee of partial subsidy for hospital bill

Goh also said the subsidy of the medical bill is up to the hospital's discretion and there are conditions attached, as the situation has to be assessed first.

He said: "The hospital's social worker has said that the hospital may be able to subsidy up to 40 to 60 per cent of the final bill."

"However, subsides of these kind are rare and subject to a lot of conditions. The possible subsidy also requires the final bill to be furnished, meaning that May Thu has to be discharged first."

"Hence, we do not have a definite amount of money that will be subsidised and would like to raise as much funds as possible."

It was previously reported that Goh's mother, the helper's employer, is a hawker.

The 51-year-old is currently paying S$500 a month for her mother's accommodation in an old folks home.

The helper's self-inflicted fall and the resulting medical bill has come as a shock to the family.

According to an Aug. 26 Facebook post by Goh, a S$15,000 insurance payout that can partially cover the cost had not been disbursed.

Background

The helper, May Thu, had renewed her contract back in December 2019 after working in Singapore for two years.

But she grew depressed when she found out she couldn't return home to Myanmar in April this year as promised, due to the Covid-19 situation.

In early August, the helper complained of knee pain and requested a break.

The family acceded to her request to rest and made arrangements with the maid agency.

May Thu was allowed to rest at the agency's dormitory in Toa Payoh for a week from Aug. 10 to 16.

The family paid S$140 for the accommodation.

According to the maid agency's owner, several others who roomed with May Thu at that time had tried to socialise with her.

The Burmese woman remained despondent and kept to herself, and her situation did not improve.

Before she leaped out of the flat on Sunday morning, Aug. 16, the Burmese woman tried but failed to stab her housemate, who recounted to Shin Min Daily News what happened.

The housemate who was attacked said she was done showering that day when May Thu tried to stab her with a pair of scissors, but was unsuccessful.

Other people in the house then tried to restrain the helper in the living room.

May Thu broke free and proceeded to run up and down the corridor and even hit her head against the wall, despite efforts to reign her in.

May Thu then suddenly ran and threw herself off the fourth storey ledge.

A neighbour was awoken by the commotion and saw the aftermath of the incident.

The neighbour said: "When I came out and saw what happened, the helper had jumped. Blood was splattered around her and her body was twitching. It was horrifying."

May Thu was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

According to the housemate, the helper had been behaving strangely ever since she first moved into the flat.

May Thu was seen, according to the housemate, regularly crying and laughing, and at one point attempted to burn her passport.

The housemate also said: "We once heard her say her work permit was about to expire, but due to our language barrier, I wasn't able to understand further."

Police investigations are ongoing.

May Thu underwent three rounds of surgery by Aug. 23.

Top photos via Goh Meng Huang