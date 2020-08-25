Employer saddled with S$72,000 hospital bill after helper jumps off 4-storey Toa Payoh HDB block

A 26-year-old domestic helper from Myanmar jumped from the fourth floor of an HDB block at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh on Sunday morning, Aug. 16.

The helper, known as May Thu, survived.

But her employer is now saddled with a S$72,000 medical bill that is growing by the day.

The reason why the helper jumped is not known, but witnesses residing in the same unit claimed the Burmese woman was acting out of sorts before the tragedy.

Could not go back to home country

According to Shin Min Daily News, May Thu had renewed her contract back in December 2019.

But she grew depressed when she found out she couldn't return home to Myanmar in April this year as promised.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the flight back home got cancelled.

However, May Thu didn't seem to understand this development, her employer, a 51-year-old hawker explained.

What happened before she jumped

In an attempt to give her helper a change of environment, the employer paid S$140 for May Thu to spend a week resting at the maid agency's dormitory.

According to the maid agency's owner, several others who roomed with May Thu at that time had tried to socialise with her.

The Burmese woman remained despondent and kept to herself, and her situation did not improve.

Got into physical altercation

Before she leaped out of the flat, the Burmese woman tried but failed to stab her housemate, who recounted to Shin Min what happened.

The housemate who was attacked said she was done showering that day when May Thu tried to stab her with a pair of scissors, but was unsuccessful.

Other people in the house then tried to restrain the helper in the living room.

May Thu broke free and proceeded to run up and down the corridor and even hit her head against the wall, despite efforts to reign her in.

May Thu then suddenly ran and threw herself off the fourth storey ledge.

A neighbour was awoken by the commotion and saw the aftermath of the incident.

The neighbour said: "When I came out and saw what happened, the helper had jumped. Blood was splattered around her and her body was twitching. It was horrifying."

May Thu was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Behaved strangely

According to the housemate, the helper had been behaving strangely ever since she first moved into the flat.

May Thu was seen, according to the housemate, regularly crying and laughing, and at one point attempted to burn her passport.

The housemate also said: "We once heard her say her work permit was about to expire, but due to our language barrier, I wasn't able to understand further."

Police investigations are ongoing.

Multiple rounds of operations

May Thu has since undergone three rounds of surgery and is recuperating in the intensive care unit for more than a week, her employer revealed on Aug. 23.

More operations would be required as she suffered multiple fractures.

Her medical bill per day is over a thousand dollars, and including her operation fee, the bill has come up to S$72,000.

May Thu's insurance only gave a S$15,000 payout.

The employer told Shin Min she is paying S$500 a month for her mother's accommodation in an old folk's home, making it hard for her to pay the bill with her earnings as a hawker.

She has contacted May Thu's family to inform them of the situation.

Authorities investigating

The authorities have also reportedly stepped in to assist the helper.

The Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) said investigations are underway.

CDE is unable to comment on the case, but they urged domestic helpers not to endanger themselves.

Should any of them require assistance, they may contact the CDE through their 24-hour hotline at 1800-2255-233.

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps