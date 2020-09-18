Chang'e at S'pore Chinatown looks pregnant this 2020 Mid-Autumn Festival

In 2019, a manly-looking Chang'e took centre stage in the middle of Singapore's Chinatown to usher in the Mid-Autumn Festival.

2020 version

This year, the 2020 version of the mythical character from Chinese folklore appears pregnant.

Baby bump

The baby bump on Chang'e was evident given that the large decorative statue was put up at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road -- with its mid-section protruding out.

From near and far, the blue bulge resembles a mom-to-be about six months into her pregnancy.

On closer inspection, the protruding belly on Chang’e is meant to be her knees, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Mid-Autumn Festival light-up ceremony in Chinatown took place on Thursday, Sep. 17.

Shin Min also reported public comments in reaction to Chang'e's pregnant frame.

One commenter quipped this was Chang'e's post-circuit breaker body shape.

Not the only faux pas

Chang'e setting tongues wagging again was not the only faux pas.

A total of 12 lantern decorations displaying inappropriate and awkward Chinese greetings along South Bridge Road in Chinatown have been taken down.

They were put up on Sep. 10 as part of the street light-up ceremony to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is traditionally a time for family reunions.

But one lantern's message said "bright and majestic" in Chinese.

Another said "joy for the nation".

These greetings are unheard of and were panned by members of the public who felt the phrases were incoherent and made them and Chinese culture open to criticism by others.

The Chinatown Festival Street Light-up Sub-Committee said the banners were to "recreate the famous retro Hong Kong ambience", which features neon signs, The Straits Times reported.

The committee also said the problematic greetings were flagged to the contractor following internal feedback, and were requested to be removed, but it was too late and were put up.

That was when the public saw the banners and provided feedback.

The committee did not reveal the other designs that have been replaced.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via William Auyong & Shin Min Daily News