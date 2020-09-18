Back

Chang'e at S'pore Chinatown looks pregnant this 2020 Mid-Autumn Festival

Post-circuit breaker body, perhaps.

Belmont Lay | September 18, 2020, 02:37 AM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

In 2019, a manly-looking Chang'e took centre stage in the middle of Singapore's Chinatown to usher in the Mid-Autumn Festival.

2020 version

This year, the 2020 version of the mythical character from Chinese folklore appears pregnant.

via

via

Baby bump

The baby bump on Chang'e was evident given that the large decorative statue was put up at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road -- with its mid-section protruding out.

From near and far, the blue bulge resembles a mom-to-be about six months into her pregnancy.

On closer inspection, the protruding belly on Chang’e is meant to be her knees, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Mid-Autumn Festival light-up ceremony in Chinatown took place on Thursday, Sep. 17.

Shin Min also reported public comments in reaction to Chang'e's pregnant frame.

One commenter quipped this was Chang'e's post-circuit breaker body shape.

Not the only faux pas

Chang'e setting tongues wagging again was not the only faux pas.

A total of 12 lantern decorations displaying inappropriate and awkward Chinese greetings along South Bridge Road in Chinatown have been taken down.

via

via

They were put up on Sep. 10 as part of the street light-up ceremony to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is traditionally a time for family reunions.

But one lantern's message said "bright and majestic" in Chinese.

Another said "joy for the nation".

These greetings are unheard of and were panned by members of the public who felt the phrases were incoherent and made them and Chinese culture open to criticism by others.

The Chinatown Festival Street Light-up Sub-Committee said the banners were to "recreate the famous retro Hong Kong ambience", which features neon signs, The Straits Times reported.

The committee also said the problematic greetings were flagged to the contractor following internal feedback, and were requested to be removed, but it was too late and were put up.

That was when the public saw the banners and provided feedback.

The committee did not reveal the other designs that have been replaced.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via William Auyong & Shin Min Daily News

Xbox Series X & Series S available for pre-order on Sep. 22 from S$459, official launch on Nov. 10

Just in time to challenge the PS5.

September 18, 2020, 05:26 PM

China can win people over with benevolence: Chan Chun Sing

How China "reaches out to the rest of the world" will inspire others to come towards itself.

September 18, 2020, 05:25 PM

Qantas CEO took no pay from April to July as airline cuts 8,500 jobs

The chairman and the rest of Qantas' executive management also forfeited their pay for at least three months.

September 18, 2020, 05:15 PM

Jeanette Aw responds to accusations of 'snatching rice bowls' from other home bakers

She started doing online bake sales in June this year.

September 18, 2020, 04:51 PM

Up to 90% off sale at Audio House with over 2,700 electronic items like TVs, fridges & washers till Sep. 21, 2020

Available both online and in store.

September 18, 2020, 04:02 PM

S'pore startup launches anti-hangover drug that helps combat Asian flush

Maybe your alcoholically-challenged friends can hang out at night too.

September 18, 2020, 03:49 PM

Miniso S'pore launches Sesame Street collection featuring homeware & accessories

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?

September 18, 2020, 03:24 PM

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 18, including 1 S'porean

Today's update.

September 18, 2020, 03:19 PM

Infamous S'pore panty-sniffer fined S$2,400 for public nuisance & possession of obscene videos

He had posted the photos on his public Instagram profile.

September 18, 2020, 03:06 PM

Police report filed against New Naratif for breach of Parliamentary Elections Act

The site had published paid advertisements that amounted to the illegal conduct of election activity.

September 18, 2020, 02:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.