Scalpers selling pre-ordered PS5 on Carousell for up to S$1,499, more than double retail price

The Carousell scalpers are at it again.

This time, their item of choice is the PlayStation 5 (PS5), the highly anticipated console from Sony available for preorder from Sep. 18.

Listings ranged from S$699 to S$1,499

The new PS5 will come in two editions: the PS5 Digital Edition, and the PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray™ disc drive, with a recommended retail price of S$599 and S$729 respectively.

So how much were Carousell scalpers selling these consoles, barely a day after pre-order began?

There were listings for the PS5 ranging from S$699 for the digital version, to a whopping S$1,499 for the PS5 with the disc drive, along with the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales game.

While some may find paying S$699 for the PS5 Digital Edition somewhat more reasonable (S$100 mark-up), you will be paying more than twice the recommended retail price if you chose to pay S$1,499 for the PS5 bundle (unless you value the new Spider-Man game at more than S$700).

Most of the sellers appear to be selling S$950 to S$1,200, which represents a mark-up of around S$250 to S$450, depending on the version of the PS5 listed.

The PS5 will only officially launch in Singapore on Nov. 19, 2020, one week after the official launch in the U.S.

You can find more information on the new PS5 on the official PlayStation website.

