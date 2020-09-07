Back

Butter Bean, modern version of Toast Box, opening in VivoCity on Sep. 10

The outlet will feature an alfresco patio.

Siti Hawa | September 07, 2020, 08:29 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Butter Bean, a concept by the BreadTalk group, will be opening its outlet in VivoCity on Sep. 10.

Its first outlet at Funan Mall is already open.

The VivoCity outlet will have a larger space than the Funan store, with a seating capacity of 70, or 50 with current social distancing measures.

The new outlet will also feature an alfresco patio and will have a yellow interior with a 'Cherry to Cup' wall mural illustrated by a local creative studio.

This is an illustration of what the VivoCity outlet will look like:

Photo via Butter Bean

Opening promotions

In celebration of its opening, the VivoCity outlet will offer a series of promotions:

Sep. 10-11:

  • Customers can enjoy a Toast Set for S$5 (U.P. up to S$5.80) (Valid for all toast except Omu Cheese)

  • First 50 redemptions per day will receive a free Butter Bean Tote Bag and Sticker sheet after liking and following Butter Bean's Instagram and Facebook page. To redeem, customers must present a single physical or digital receipt for S$15 minimum spend.

Sep. 14-17:

  • First 50 redemptions per day will receive a free metal straw and brush set with purchase of any two Specialty Drinks. Set will be included with order upon collection of drinks. Specialty drinks include BBrûlée Kopi/Teh Latte, G.M. Kopi/Teh BBliss, Lychee Orange Tea and Lime Aiyu.

Menu

Butter Bean will offer coffee-based and tea beverages.

The coffees are made from Arabica and Robusta beans, which are coated with a layer of caramelised sugar before roasting.

Photo via Butter Bean

  • BBrûlée Kopi Latte (S$3.20)

    Photo via Butter Bean

    • Lychee Orange Tea (S$3.50) 

    • BB Rose (S$3.50)

    Photo via Butter Bean

    There will also be open-faced toasts in eight flavours such as PB&J (peanut butter and strawberry jam), Flossy Chick and Milky Milo from S$2 each.

    Photo via Butter Bean

    Sandwiches or butter toast pocket such as will also be available:

    • Battered Fried Fish (S$4.60)

    • Crispy Fried Chicken (S$4.60)

    • Basic Ham and Cheese (S$4.20)

    Photo via Butter Bean

    Butter Bean will also offer a few mains such as Curry On Sunshine (S$6.80) which comprises of fried chicken thigh with steamed rice blanketed by scrambled eggs.

    VivoCity (Opening on Sep. 10, 2020)

    Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-207, Singapore 098585

    Opening hours:

    Sunday to Thursday, 8am - 9pm

    Friday, Saturday and PH, 8am - 10pm

    Related article:

    Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

    Top photo via Butter Bean

    Cat goes to Japan university to sleep in class as it cannot be bothered

    Some students might be able to relate.

    September 07, 2020, 08:27 PM

    Up to 50% off sports shoes, food vouchers and home furnishing products on Sept 9 at UOL Malls

    Tune in to UOLive - eGSS Live Stream on Sept 9, 10pm and win great prizes.

    September 07, 2020, 07:32 PM

    I snagged a 60-minute full-body massage & a permanent hair removal session for just S$40

    Tropika Club also offers free cancellation up to four hours before your booking.

    September 07, 2020, 06:32 PM

    Moses Lim: 'I was blacklisted by Mediacorp for 4 years for refusing to sign a contract'

    The contract would have potentially barred him from working overseas, he said.

    September 07, 2020, 06:16 PM

    Captain of amateur football team jailed for head-butting opponent in friendly match at East Spring Secondary

    The incident happened on Feb. 17, 2019.

    September 07, 2020, 06:02 PM

    Virtual previews of mid-autumn lanterns & online performances at Gardens by the Bay from Sep. 18 to Oct. 4

    You can see the displays on-site or online.

    September 07, 2020, 05:09 PM

    Man in France blows up house while trying to swat fly

    Unbeknownst to him, there was a gas canister leak in his kitchen at the time.

    September 07, 2020, 04:47 PM

    22-year-old woman missing for 3 days found unconscious in Bukit Batok Little Guilin

    Little Guilin is approximately 20 minutes away from their home.

    September 07, 2020, 04:34 PM

    S'pore economy predicted to shrink 6% in 2020

    Latest sensing.

    September 07, 2020, 04:24 PM

    STB accepting applications for business events with up to 250 attendees from Oct. 1

    A travel insurance product for for inbound travellers will also be developed.

    September 07, 2020, 04:17 PM

    About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

    Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
    Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.