Butter Bean, modern version of Toast Box, opening in VivoCity on Sep. 10

Butter Bean, a concept by the BreadTalk group, will be opening its outlet in VivoCity on Sep. 10.

Its first outlet at Funan Mall is already open.

The VivoCity outlet will have a larger space than the Funan store, with a seating capacity of 70, or 50 with current social distancing measures.

The new outlet will also feature an alfresco patio and will have a yellow interior with a 'Cherry to Cup' wall mural illustrated by a local creative studio.

This is an illustration of what the VivoCity outlet will look like:

Opening promotions

In celebration of its opening, the VivoCity outlet will offer a series of promotions:

Sep. 10-11:

Customers can enjoy a Toast Set for S$5 (U.P. up to S$5.80) (Valid for all toast except Omu Cheese)

First 50 redemptions per day will receive a free Butter Bean Tote Bag and Sticker sheet after liking and following Butter Bean's Instagram and Facebook page. To redeem, customers must present a single physical or digital receipt for S$15 minimum spend.

Sep. 14-17:

First 50 redemptions per day will receive a free metal straw and brush set with purchase of any two Specialty Drinks. Set will be included with order upon collection of drinks. Specialty drinks include BBrûlée Kopi/Teh Latte, G.M. Kopi/Teh BBliss, Lychee Orange Tea and Lime Aiyu.

Menu

Butter Bean will offer coffee-based and tea beverages.

The coffees are made from Arabica and Robusta beans, which are coated with a layer of caramelised sugar before roasting.

BBrûlée Kopi Latte (S$3.20)

Lychee Orange Tea (S$3.50)

BB Rose (S$3.50)

There will also be open-faced toasts in eight flavours such as PB&J (peanut butter and strawberry jam), Flossy Chick and Milky Milo from S$2 each.

Sandwiches or butter toast pocket such as will also be available:

Battered Fried Fish (S$4.60)

Crispy Fried Chicken (S$4.60)

Basic Ham and Cheese (S$4.20)

Butter Bean will also offer a few mains such as Curry On Sunshine (S$6.80) which comprises of fried chicken thigh with steamed rice blanketed by scrambled eggs.

VivoCity (Opening on Sep. 10, 2020)

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-207, Singapore 098585

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 8am - 9pm

Friday, Saturday and PH, 8am - 10pm

Related article:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Butter Bean