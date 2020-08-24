Butter Bean, modern version of Toast Box, opening in Funan Mall & VivoCity from Aug. 2020

Butter Bean is unveiling its first outlet at Funan Mall on August 28, followed by a second one at VivoCity in September.
Another concept by the BreadTalk group, the brand targets the younger generation with its contemporary Nanyang coffee-based drinks.
Local dishes, bakes, and toasts are some of the dishes that will be reinvented as well.
Here's a look at the menu.
Arabica and Robusta beans
The coffees are made from Arabica and Robusta beans, which are coated with a layer of caramelised sugar before roasting.
They are ground in small batches when required, and brewed to the effect of "Kopi-O Kosong Gao."
This forms the foundation of all coffee-based beverages at Butter Bean.
From there, you can get the BBrûlée Kopi Latte (S$3.20) and G.M. Kopi BBliss (S$3.50).
The first consists of fresh milk, Nanyang coffee, and salted cream foam topped with a sprinkling of sugar that is subsequently torched.
The other, G.M. Kopi BBliss, is a blend of coffee, home-cooked gula melaka, and fresh milk, capped with fresh whipped cream and a drizzle of the same gula melaka.
Tea versions of the drinks are available:
- BBrûlée Teh Latte (S$3.20)
- G.M. Teh BBliss (S$3.50)
Other signature items include Lychee Orange Tea (S$3.50) and BB Rose (S$3.50), a bandung-inspired drink of rose water, rose jelly, and salted cream foam.
Kopi, Teh, Lime Aiyu, Dino Milo, Iced Latte, and Iced Americano are also on the menu for S$3.50 and below.
Open-faced toasts
Eight flavours of toasts will be available, starting from S$2 each.
Some examples are:
- PB&J (peanut butter and strawberry jam)
- Flossy Chick
- Milky Milo
- Kaya and Butter Sugar
- Omu Cheese
These are presented in the form of an inch-thick butter loaf, made with New Zealand butter and Japanese flour.
Each slice is ‘toasted’ on a flat iron grill.
Add S$3 for two eggs (traditional half-boiled or Hanjuku-style with a molten centre) and a cup of regular hot coffee or tea.
Top up another S$0.70 if you would like the specialty drinks.
Local food, sandwiches
For something more substantial, go for the sandwiches or butter toast pocket.
Pick your protein:
- Battered Fried Fish (S$4.60)
- Crispy Fried Chicken (S$4.60)
- Basic Ham and Cheese (S$4.20)
It'll come with an omelette, sliced cheese, butterhead lettuce, and a drizzle of Curry, Black Pepper, Garlic Sesame or Thousand Island dressing.
Finally, Butter Bean also carries a few mains that are reminiscent of Toast Box.
Curry On Sunshine (S$6.80) pairs fried chicken thigh with steamed rice blanketed by scrambled eggs.
The dish is served with curry potatoes.
There's also the Taiwan-inspired Braise Me Up (S$6.80) — deboned chicken thigh braised in a spiced soy sauce broth, king oyster mushrooms, tau pok (tofu puffs), and a sunny side up on rice.
Prawn noodles and laksa (S$6.80 each) are similarly given a modern spin.
Top-up S$2.20 for iced Kopi or Teh Latte.
Two outlets
The Funan Mall outlet seats 45.
To keep up with its modern menu, the space will see marble counter displays, a butter block-inspired bar table, a faux tree, and a vibrant wall mural.
The VivoCity outlet can seat 84 and comes with an alfresco patio.
Details
Funan Mall
109 North Bridge Rd, #01-01 , Singapore 179105
8am to 9pm, daily
VivoCity
1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-207, Singapore 098585
Sunday to Thursday, 8am - 9pm
Friday, Saturday and PH, 8am - 10pm
Top image via Butter Bean
