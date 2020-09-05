Back

SBS Transit bus captain verbally abused & accused of racism gets gifts, handwritten note from public

As encouragement and show of support.

Belmont Lay | September 05, 2020, 06:07 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

A SBS Transit bus captain who prevented a gaiter mask-wearing commuter from boarding was verbally abused for doing his job.

The altercation that ensued was recorded on video by the commuter who claimed the bus captain was being racist.

The incident sparked an outcry in public and questions were raised about whether gaiter masks should be used.

The Ministry of Health subsequently clarified that regular masks are preferred as they are better at protecting the vulnerable.

SBS Transit also stepped in and spoke up for its employee, defending his actions as him doing his job.

The minister for transport, Ong Ye Kung, also weighed in on the issue.

He wrote on Facebook that there is no reason to abuse bus captains.

Public support

In response to the incident, one member of the public has sent a suitcase full of gifts to the affected bus caption as a form of encouragement.

Photos of the gifts were shared by SBS Transit on Facebook on Sept. 5:

The note said:

Bus captain of service 196,

In the midst of Covid-19, we are very touched by the contributions of the front-liners. In my opinion, being a bus captain is not easy, especially when you are driving the bus and have to ensure passenger safety. I applaud your spirit of service and your ability to remain calm in a difficult situation. Thank you for your contribution. All the best!

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via SBS Transit

Helplines & migrant worker ambassadors help address mental health issues faced by isolated workers in dorms

September 05, 2020, 07:21 PM

MOH to expand Covid-19 testing to community groups that frequently interact with the public

MOH is also expanding its testing to more community groups.

September 05, 2020, 07:06 PM

'Great Pretender' anime features S'pore landmarks & scenery

Once again, in 2D.

September 05, 2020, 06:36 PM

183 imported Covid-19 cases from India, 46 from Philippines since April 2020

Singapore saw a total of 292 imported Covid-19 cases (non-Singaporeans) in the five months between April 1 and August 31.

September 05, 2020, 06:28 PM

'If you start with nothing, it's very easy': MINDS teacher starts butterfly garden to liven up school lessons

Infusing elements of nature into education has many benefits.

September 05, 2020, 05:58 PM

Teacher invents low-tech laptop & CD lifehack to screen handwritten notes for online class

Improvise, adapt and overcome.

September 05, 2020, 05:46 PM

Why Covid-19 clusters forming in migrant worker dorms that have been cleared?

Many of the dormitory residents have never been infected, which makes them susceptible to Covid-19, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

September 05, 2020, 05:19 PM

S'porean & Indonesian men arrested in Bangkok for allegedly selling guns & explosives

The police reportedly found seven handguns, 584 bullets, an M67 grenade, a KM18 smoke grenade and two flash bangs in their condo.

September 05, 2020, 04:34 PM

34 new Covid-19 cases, 3 cases in the community

This brings the total number of cases to 56,982.

September 05, 2020, 03:50 PM

S'porean lawyer who defended pro bono wrongly accused & convicted helper wins high praise from judge

The judge praised him for his meticulousness and dedication.

September 05, 2020, 03:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.