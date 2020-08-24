Back

Ong Ye Kung: No excuse to abuse bus drivers

They are just doing their job.

Belmont Lay | August 24, 2020, 10:52 AM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday, Aug. 23, stood up for bus drivers and paid tribute to the vocation in a Facebook post.

This was following high-profile incidents caught on video showing passengers getting into spats with bus captains, as the vocation is known in Singapore.

Ong wrote in his post: "We may live in uncertain times due to Covid-19 but that is no excuse for anyone to physically or verbally abuse fellow human beings who are performing their duties."

"The last thing we need on a bus is an uncooperative and abusive passenger."

Ong wrote that bus captains begin their days as early as 4am, ensuring that passengers get to schools, offices and errands "in a timely and safe manner".

"Graciousness is the cornerstone of a caring society. Let's be there for our bus uncles and aunties," Ong wrote.

Background

On Aug. 19, a man in Singapore posted a live video of himself threatening to sue a bus driver, who had refused to let him board the bus as he was wearing a neck gaiter instead of a face mask.

The passenger said the bus driver's actions were racially motivated.

The passenger also used abusive language on the bus driver.

The SBS Transit bus driver was seen calling his company for help as the abuse happened.

Another passenger then offered the man a mask, but he refused to accept it.

Police officers subsequently arrived at the scene.

The passenger then claimed in a comment to his post that the police officers "accepted my mask as valid".

What does MOH say?

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 and its regulations, a mask "includes any paper or textile covering designed or made to be worn over the nose and mouth to provide the wearer protection against infections or air pollution, but excludes a face shield".

However, the Ministry of Health told CNA that it "does not recommend the use of neck gaiters and bandanas as masks".

MOH said surgical masks or reusable masks with better filtration capabilities should be worn, especially for those with respiratory symptoms, such as cough and runny nose, or those who are more vulnerable or at risk of infection.

MOH told CNA: "These include seniors aged 60 years old and above, persons with other concurrent medical conditions (such as diabetes, heart conditions), and persons interacting with (such as providing care to) someone who has respiratory symptoms."

Earlier on Aug. 13, a passenger was also seen getting into a spat with a bus captain in Little India.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top photos via Ong Ye Kung Facebook

Apple store opening at Marina Bay on water

Its spherical design is inspired by a lantern.

August 24, 2020, 11:01 AM

13 passengers on Scoot flight from S'pore to Tianjin, China, tested positive for Covid-19

The cabin crew and pilots of the flight will not operate any flights in the next 14 days, Scoot said.

August 24, 2020, 01:23 AM

Covid-19: New cases on Aug. 23 include travellers from Bangladesh here for medical treatment

Latest update.

August 23, 2020, 11:25 PM

Thai woman ends up with brilliantly yellow cat after using turmeric remedy for its fungal infection

Tur-meow-ric.

August 23, 2020, 09:11 PM

Changi Beach drowning: Boy was part of group who went swimming but he didn't know how to swim

The boy's family thought that he was studying with friends.

August 23, 2020, 08:19 PM

Man spits & hurls vulgarities at SMRT driver after trying to board bus outside of Tekka bus stop

Many of such incidents lately.

August 23, 2020, 07:35 PM

Ang Mo Kio eatery after man takes their food: 'If you're really in need, please just let us know'

The man had taken some ingredients.

August 23, 2020, 07:14 PM

Life under lockdown: Migrant worker on what it's like to not leave his dorm for 4 months

Stories of Us: A Chinese migrant worker shares what life was like in his dormitory while it was locked down, and explains why many workers intend to return to China when they can.

August 23, 2020, 06:08 PM

Elderly man with dementia missing for 4 days after leaving house at Tanjong Rhu

Appeal for help.

August 23, 2020, 04:50 PM

1-bedroom Tiong Bahru HDB flat built in 1930s selling for S$1.5 million

The unit is around 1,259 sq ft big.

August 23, 2020, 04:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.