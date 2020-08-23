Back

Man spits & hurls vulgarities at SMRT driver after trying to board bus outside of Tekka bus stop

Many of such incidents lately.

Ashley Tan | August 23, 2020, 07:35 PM

Yet another incident of a displeased commuter scolding a bus driver has surfaced online.

Man rants at the bus stop

A video circulating on Facebook on Aug. 23 showed a man expressing his displeasure at a bus stop near Tekka Centre.

The SMRT bus is stationary and has its doors open, while the man stands outside ranting.

Much of what he is saying is unintelligible, but he can be heard shouting: "Why you never open the door?"

The woman behind the camera mutters that "you cannot open the door that side lah, it's not a bus stop."

The man then proceeds to hurl Hokkien vulgarities at the bus driver, and momentarily boards the bus to scold the driver before storming off.

Police report lodged

In response to queries from Mothership, Margaret Teo, Chief Communications Officer of SMRT, shared that the incident occurred on Aug. 13.

The man had attempted to board bus service 67 outside of the designated safe boarding area, or bus stop.

When the bus came to a halt at the bus stop, the man walked over and reacted angrily.

He verbally abused and spat at the driver.

He did not end up taking the bus.

The driver subsequently made a police report about the incident.

Teo said they do not condone any physical or verbal abuse against their staff who are "do[ing] their best to provide commuters with safe journeys".

Other incidents

There have been a number of recent incidents involving disputes between commuters and bus drivers.

There were recent disputes regarding the wearing of masks on public transport.

Three other incidents happened on Aug. 8, Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, with one video of a commuter wearing a neck gaiter, who filmed his exchange with a bus driver and claimed he was racist, receiving much traction online.

Top photo from 新加坡华人华语网 ,Sg Chinese Community / FB

