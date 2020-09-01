Boon Lay Place murder: Suspect & victim worked in same F&B company, hid relationship from colleagues & bosses

A 24-year-old Chinese national, Cui Huan, has been charged for murdering his 26-year-old wife, Liang Xueqiu, on Aug. 29.

The incident happened at Boon Lay Place on Aug. 27 evening when the police were alerted to the case at around 6:30pm.

Liang was found lying motionless at the void deck of Block 211.

She was unconscious when conveyed to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where she was pronounced dead at around 10pm.

Couple worked in the same company, hid their relationship

Chinese media Lianhe Wanbao reported that the couple came to Singapore to work for around a year.

They worked at the same F&B related company but were assigned to different departments.

Lack of interaction at work

Due to the lack of interaction at work, the colleagues and bosses were unaware of their relationship and were shocked to find out about the incident through news reports.

One of the bosses said that the duo were diligent at work and did not suspect anything amiss prior to the incident.

One of their colleagues who knew both of them said that they were from the city of Shenyang.

Wanbao also understands from their colleague that the two of them were staying in different accommodations, as arranged by the company.

The colleague said that Liang resided at Block 211, while Cui resided at another block some 1.5km away from Liang.

Wanbao reported that Liang was suspected to have been pushed to the ground and sustained head injuries before passing out.

The Chinese newspaper left it vague and did not mention what allegedly happened that led to Liang's death.

Cui was arrested at home after the incident.

He faces life imprisonment with caning or the death penalty, if found guilty for the murder of his wife.

Top photo by Lianhe Wanbao reader. H/T: Lianhe Wanbao