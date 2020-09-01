Back

Boon Lay Place murder: Suspect & victim worked in same F&B company, hid relationship from colleagues & bosses

They came to Singapore to work for around a year.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 01, 2020, 04:33 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

A 24-year-old Chinese national, Cui Huan, has been charged for murdering his 26-year-old wife, Liang Xueqiu, on Aug. 29.

The incident happened at Boon Lay Place on Aug. 27 evening when the police were alerted to the case at around 6:30pm.

Liang was found lying motionless at the void deck of Block 211.

She was unconscious when conveyed to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where she was pronounced dead at around 10pm.

Couple worked in the same company, hid their relationship

Chinese media Lianhe Wanbao reported that the couple came to Singapore to work for around a year.

They worked at the same F&B related company but were assigned to different departments.

Lack of interaction at work

Due to the lack of interaction at work, the colleagues and bosses were unaware of their relationship and were shocked to find out about the incident through news reports.

One of the bosses said that the duo were diligent at work and did not suspect anything amiss prior to the incident.

One of their colleagues who knew both of them said that they were from the city of Shenyang.

Wanbao also understands from their colleague that the two of them were staying in different accommodations, as arranged by the company.

The colleague said that Liang resided at Block 211, while Cui resided at another block some 1.5km away from Liang.

Wanbao reported that Liang was suspected to have been pushed to the ground and sustained head injuries before passing out.

The Chinese newspaper left it vague and did not mention what allegedly happened that led to Liang's death.

Cui was arrested at home after the incident.

He faces life imprisonment with caning or the death penalty, if found guilty for the murder of his wife.

Top photo by Lianhe Wanbao reader. H/T: Lianhe Wanbao

6-storey Isetan in Bangkok shuts down on Aug. 31, 2020, chain exits Thailand after 28 years

Emotional farewell.

September 01, 2020, 04:01 PM

40 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 1, including 1 case in community

Total number of cases in Singapore at 56,852.

September 01, 2020, 03:42 PM

S'porean workers should be allowed to take up 2 jobs for 'better job security': Chong Kee Hiong

Thinking out of the box.

September 01, 2020, 03:39 PM

PAP MP Liang Eng Hwa: Should S'pore still go ahead with Terminal 5?

Jobs.

September 01, 2020, 03:28 PM

MP Derrick Goh: Rejected SIRS applicants found scheme 'unfair' & were 'disappointed' with NTUC's response

Goh used SIRS as an example to show good implementation is as important as good policies.

September 01, 2020, 03:25 PM

Popular zombie shooter Left 4 Dead 2 getting first update in 9 years

Time to shoot some zombies.

September 01, 2020, 03:18 PM

2,000 commuters in S'pore can top up ez-link cards using app on phone

No more queuing.

September 01, 2020, 02:33 PM

S'pore & Brunei agree on green lane to resume essential air travel from September 2020

Travellers under this agreement will have to bear their own medical fees if they test positive for Covid-19.

September 01, 2020, 01:55 PM

S'pore pet owner shows how filthy, detached breeding dog blossomed after adoption into loving home

Happy ending :')

September 01, 2020, 01:24 PM

'Ah Boys to Men' star Maxi Lim welcomes baby boy named 'Reign'

Congratulations!

September 01, 2020, 01:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.