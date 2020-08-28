Man, 24, arrested for allegedly murdering wife, 26, at Boon Lay Place

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of his wife.

The incident happened at Boon Lay Place on Aug. 27.

The police received a call for assistance at the void deck of Blk 211 Boon Lay Place at around 6:30pm.

Upon arrival, officers found the 26-year-old woman injured and lying motionless at the void deck.

The woman was unconscious when she was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 9:58pm.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Jurong Police Division established the identity of the 24-year-old man and arrested him within three hours from the time of the reported incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The man will be charged in court on Aug. 29 for murder under Section 302(2) of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment with caning.

