Xiao Gui's rumoured girlfriend writes heartbreaking post on how she tried to contact him the day he passed

Taiwanese host and actor Alien Huang died on Sep. 16, 2020. He was 36.

Huang is also known as Xiao Gui in showbiz.

His sudden demise saw industry peers, both Singaporean and Taiwanese, mourning for him.

Among the posts is one from Wu Hanqun, a 30-year-old Taiwanese dancer/model rumoured to be Huang's girlfriend.

In her eulogy, Wu talked about her relationship with Huang, and how they kept it underground.

They had been together for about one-and-a-half years, according to the post.

She also revealed how she tried to contact Huang on the day he passed, but couldn't reach him.

Here's a translation of the post:

Sorry I may not have the strength to reply everyone's messages Very grateful for your concern Every single day I think to myself, how is it possible that I'm this happy Every single day I think to myself, how is it possible to have met someone who complements me so well Every single day I thank god for letting us meet Although we often spent time at home It was always happy, without boredom or quarrel But in the end, we were captured [by the paparazzi] I know you felt we were better off being low-profile So we were "good friends" But I can't do it anymore, it hurts too much I don't want to care what the media or the haters will write about us I don't want to pretend anymore Sorry For breaking the promise we made Thank you for always protecting me and doting on me Whatever request I made No matter how ridiculous, you would do it Where to go, what to do, whom with, you'd take all these photos and videos for me Outside of work No matter if you were bathing or sleeping, you'd replied me instantly Just to prevent me from worrying It's been almost one-and-a-half years, but it's still the same But last night, I couldn't contact you no matter how I tried You've always been the one to look for me Other than using the phone, I didn't know how else to look for you And so I realised, I'm... really powerless Two weeks ago You suddenly said to me, "Let's not get married, ok?" I asked why You said "If anything happens to me in the future, then you won't have to take responsibility You can marry someone else with a clean slate" But Huang Hongsheng (Huang's Chinese name) I only want you... Life is really much too difficult...

Top image via Wu Hanqun and Alien Huang's Instagram pages