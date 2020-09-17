Xiao Gui's rumoured girlfriend writes heartbreaking post on how she tried to contact him the day he passed

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Taiwanese host and actor Alien Huang died on Sep. 16, 2020. He was 36.
Huang is also known as Xiao Gui in showbiz.
His sudden demise saw industry peers, both Singaporean and Taiwanese, mourning for him.
Among the posts is one from Wu Hanqun, a 30-year-old Taiwanese dancer/model rumoured to be Huang's girlfriend.
In her eulogy, Wu talked about her relationship with Huang, and how they kept it underground.
They had been together for about one-and-a-half years, according to the post.
She also revealed how she tried to contact Huang on the day he passed, but couldn't reach him.
抱歉 我可能沒力氣回覆大家的私訊 很謝謝大家的關心 每一天 我都在想我怎麼可能那麼幸福 每一天 我都在想怎麼會遇的到這麼合的來的人 每一天 我都在感謝老天讓我遇見了你 雖然我們總是待在家 卻都很開心不無聊也不吵架 結果 還是被拍了 我知道你覺得低調對我們都好 所以我們是 好朋友 但我好像沒辦法了太痛了 無法再在乎媒體跟酸民要怎麼寫怎麼酸了 不想再假裝了 對不起 破壞了我們的約定 謝謝你一直這麼保護我寵我 我提出的任何要求 即便莫名奇妙你也都會做到 到哪裡 做什麼 有誰 也都會拍照拍影片給我 工作之外 不論任何時候即便洗澡睡覺也都秒接秒回 就為了讓我安心 這將近一年半的時間以來都沒有變過 但昨晚 我卻怎麼樣都聯絡不到你 一直以來都是你來找我 除了透過手機 我不知道怎麼找到你 這才發現 我⋯真的無能為力 兩週前 你突然跟我說 我們不要結婚好嗎？ 我說 為什麼？ 你說 這樣如果未來我怎麼了妳就可以不用負責任 妳可以是一張白紙的嫁給別人 可是 黃鴻升 我只想要你⋯ 人生 真的太難太難了⋯⋯⋯
Here's a translation of the post:
Sorry
I may not have the strength to reply everyone's messages
Very grateful for your concern
Every single day
I think to myself, how is it possible that I'm this happy
Every single day
I think to myself, how is it possible to have met someone who complements me so well
Every single day
I thank god for letting us meet
Although we often spent time at home
It was always happy, without boredom or quarrel
But in the end, we were captured [by the paparazzi]
I know you felt we were better off being low-profile
So we were "good friends"
But I can't do it anymore, it hurts too much
I don't want to care what the media or the haters will write about us
I don't want to pretend anymore
Sorry
For breaking the promise we made
Thank you for always protecting me and doting on me
Whatever request I made
No matter how ridiculous, you would do it
Where to go, what to do, whom with, you'd take all these photos and videos for me
Outside of work
No matter if you were bathing or sleeping, you'd replied me instantly
Just to prevent me from worrying
It's been almost one-and-a-half years, but it's still the same
But last night, I couldn't contact you no matter how I tried
You've always been the one to look for me
Other than using the phone, I didn't know how else to look for you
And so I realised, I'm... really powerless
Two weeks ago
You suddenly said to me, "Let's not get married, ok?"
I asked why
You said
"If anything happens to me in the future, then you won't have to take responsibility
You can marry someone else with a clean slate"
But
Huang Hongsheng (Huang's Chinese name)
I only want you...
Life is really much too difficult...
