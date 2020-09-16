Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang aka Xiao Gui dies at 36

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Taiwanese celebrity Alien Huang has died, local media ETtoday reported on Sep. 16.
The body of the 36-year-old was found in his home in Beitou district, Tapei.
Huang's manager said that the cause of death will be announced later.
Huang is known for hosting a number of variety shows, such as "100% Entertainment" with Show Luo and "Mr. Player" with Jacky Wu.
He was also an actor, singer and fashion designer of Alien Evolution Studio, a clothing brand he founded in 2008.
Top image via Alien Huang/Instagram
