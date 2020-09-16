Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang aka Xiao Gui dies at 36

Taiwanese celebrity Alien Huang has died, local media ETtoday reported on Sep. 16.

The body of the 36-year-old was found in his home in Beitou district, Tapei.

Huang's manager said that the cause of death will be announced later.

Huang is known for hosting a number of variety shows, such as "100% Entertainment" with Show Luo and "Mr. Player" with Jacky Wu.

He was also an actor, singer and fashion designer of Alien Evolution Studio, a clothing brand he founded in 2008.

Top image via Alien Huang/Instagram