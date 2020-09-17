S'porean woman rescues cat that ingested fish hook, sinker & fishing line

Earlier this month, a four-month-old female otter pup was found dead with a fishing hook stuck in her throat.

Last month, a male cat on St John's Island had a fish hook surgically removed from his stomach, after it caused holes in his mouth and tears in his stomach.

This week, yet another incident of a cat ingesting a fish hook was reported on social media.

Allegedly abandoned cat found with hook

According to a Facebook post by Ru Zhen, she came across a cat with part of a fishing line dangling out of its bottom on Monday night (Sep.14).

The cat was later named Eden in one of her subsequent posts.

Speaking to Mothership, Ru Zhen believes Eden was abandoned as he was found at a tourist attraction where there are no residential areas around the area, and that his behaviour is similar to a house cat as he was tamed and friendly, while being fearful and hesitant of people in general.

Here's an X-ray of the hook and sinker that was in his body:

On a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep. 15), Ru Zhen mentioned that the feline underwent a surgery that day and had the fishing hook, sinker (a weight used for fishing) and line removed from his body, without any complication and minimal damage to the surrounding organs near where the hook was lodged.

Ru Zhen highlighted in another Facebook post that medical costs reached about S$4,000, as of Sep.15, and that sufficient funds had been raised to offset the cat's treatment.

Highlighted importance of responsible fishing

In one of her Facebook posts, Ru Zhen encouraged responsible fishing and urged people to dispose of their fishing tackle after use:

We would also like to take the opportunity to highlight on the importance of responsible fishing. Two weeks ago, it was a baby otter that had a prolonged death from a fishing hook in its throat. Now, it’s an abandoned, naive pet that had consumed the fishing hook out of desperation. Soon, it may be a child, or even a friend or family member who will bear the consequences of your irresponsible behaviour. So please, dispose of your fishing tackle after use. There is no excuse for you to bring harm to another living being who is also trying their best to survive in this world.

