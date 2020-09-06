4-month-old Coney Island otter pup dies after getting fishing hook lodged in throat

A 4-month-old otter pup has died with a fishing hook lodged in her throat.

Found with fishing line hanging from mouth

The pup had been spotted by residents with the line dangling from her mouth.

Various teams from NParks and Acres tried to bring her back but was unable to.

This is because otters, even those with fishing hooks stuck in their throat, are really hard to capture.

A post by Ottercity detailed the incident.

The Facebook page likened the pain to having a fish bone stuck in the throat.

Only one pup left out of five

The pup was familiar to watchers in the area, Ottercity said.

"Her raspy voice was often heard at Coney Island and Punggol, begging for fish."

Her mother had died last month, which means the family of nine otters is now down to four.

And out of five pups, only one is left.

Dispose hooks responsibly

Ottercity also made a plea to recreational anglers to dispose of their hooks properly:

"The Punggol area is popular with recreational anglers. If you know people who fish, please remind them to dispose of their hooks responsibly. If you are an angler, be kind - lift up your fishing rods when wildlife venture close to your lines."

Rest in peace little one.

Top image via Ottercity

