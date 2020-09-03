3 men, aged 29 & 44, arrested for Bedok 85 scuffle

Three men aged 29 and 44 have been arrested by the police after getting into a scuffle outside Bedok 85 hawker centre.

The incident took place on Friday night, Aug. 28, at Block 85 Bedok North Street 4.

A video of the scuffle made the rounds online over the weekend.

3 men smack one another at Bedok 85 hawker centre because they stare at one another & talk loudly https://t.co/e49z45NMcj pic.twitter.com/hIIGoiKfKh — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) August 30, 2020

The aftermath of the altercation was also caught on video.

It appeared that the two-versus-one scuffle ended with the two-man team coming out worse off, as they had facial injuries.

The police said they were alerted to the fight at 10.50pm.

"Three men, aged 29 and 44, were subsequently arrested for affray," the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

