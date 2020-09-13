Back

13 men charged for gathering & chanting gang slogans at funeral along Circuit Rd

They had done so to show off their secret society affiliation.

Ashley Tan | September 08, 2020, 11:05 PM

A total of 13 men who are secret society members will be charged in court on Sep. 9 for being members of an unlawful society, and for flouting safe distancing regulations.

Various charges

The men, aged between 16 and 35, had chanted gang slogans during a funeral service held along Circuit Road on Apr. 5.

They had done so to show off their secret society affiliation.

Police investigations revealed that four of the men, aged between 19 and 35, had also recruited new gang members.

If convicted for acting as a member of an unlawful society or for inciting another person to become a member of an unlawful society, they will be liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

Additionally, the 13 men involved had breached safe distancing measures during the funeral.

When the incident occurred, Singapore was in the midst of Dorscon Orange, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) had advised Singaporeans to avoid holding and participating in social gatherings of more than 10 people, including events like funerals.

A 26-year-old man who rented the venue for the funeral wake will be charged for allowing more than 10 people at the funeral.

For gathering in more than 10 individuals during the circuit breaker period, the remaining 12 men can be fined up to S$10,000 or imprisoned for up to six months, or both.

The police added that they have "zero tolerance towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take action against those who are associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law".

