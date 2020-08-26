Back

Travellers with recent travel history to South Korea have to serve SHN at dedicated facilities, from Aug. 29

Singapore will continue to adjust border measures to manage the risk of Covid-19.

Jason Fan | August 26, 2020, 11:49 AM

Travellers entering Singapore who have recent travel history, including transit, to South Korea within the last 14 days will be required to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities, rather than their own place of residence.

This will take effect from Aug. 29, 2020, 12am.

Surge in cases in South Korea

According to a press release by the Ministry of Health, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce has been closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in South Korea.

There have been reported clusters in gatherings at places of worship that have spread to workplaces, and South Korean authorities have warned of a possible nationwide outbreak.

Stricter social distancing measures have also been imposed across South Korea.

Travellers entering Singapore must be prepared to be subjected to border measures

Currently, travellers entering Singapore who have recent travel history to South Korea do not have to serve their SHN at dedicated SHN facilities, and can choose to serve it at their own place of residence.

From Aug. 29 onwards, they will have to serve them at dedicated SHN facilities instead, due to the resurgence in the number of cases in South Korea.

These travellers will also have to undergo a Covid-19 test before the end of their SHN, as is the current requirement.

According to the Multi-Ministry Taskforce, travellers planning to enter Singapore will be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry, including payment for their stay at dedicated SHN facilities and tests, where applicable.

Top image via Changi Airport Group.

