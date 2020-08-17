Over 300 infected in new Covid-19 outbreak in South Korean church after members protest on Seoul streets

A church in South Korea has come under fire after it was linked to at least 319 new Covid-19 infections as of Aug. 17, becoming the country's second-largest virus cluster after Shincheonji, a religious cult that caused mass infections in the earlier half of 2020.

Hundreds of members who attended rally tested positive for Covid-19

Members of Sarang Jeil Church, located in northern Seoul, attended a Mass Liberation Day rally in central Seoul on Saturday, Aug. 15 to protest against South Korean President Moon Jae In's policies despite repeated warnings from the government, reported Yonhap.

Church members were led by conservative pastor Jun Kwang Hoon, who is an outspoken critic of the South Korean government, according to Reuters.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang Lip told reporters that authorities have identified 4,000 members from the church, of which 3,400 of them have been quarantined as of Aug. 17 midnight.

When 2,000 of the members were screened on Sunday night, Aug. 16, 312 had tested positive for Covid-19, making it roughly 16.1 per cent of the group.

"Since the list (of churchgoers) is inaccurate, there are difficulties in tracking down every church member and placing them under quarantine," Kim said, adding that there is "a considerable number of churchgoers" who have not been tested.

He also urged those who attended the mass rally to get tested.

Over 200,000 calling for church pastor to be detained

An online petition calling for Jun, Sarang Jeil Church's pastor, to be detained was created on Aug. 15.

More than 200,000 people have signed the petition since, reported Yonhap.

The author of the petition heavily criticised Jun for "wasting" the country's efforts to curb the pandemic, and for showing no sign of remorse or concern for the health of his members.

Earlier in February and March 2020, South Korea battled its largest Covid-19 cluster in Daegu originating from religious sect Shincheonji, which amounted to 5,214 cases linked to the cult.

Thousands of members reportedly refused to cooperate with authorities, some of whom had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The cult's branch in Daegu was reported to have 240,000 congregants, all whom revered the founder, Lee Man Hee, a self-styled messiah figure.

