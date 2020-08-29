Fire breaks out at Toa Payoh HDB flat, 300 people evacuated as precautionary measure

A few incidents of fires have been reported this month, such as a car catching fire in Clementi, and another case involving a flat in Fajar.

The latest incident happened at a HDB flat at 138C Lorong 1A Toa Payoh on Saturday morning, when the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at 2.55am.

The fire in the unit on the 20th floor also affected a unit directly above it, which was on the 21st floor.

Facebook user, Elicia Wang, posted footage of the fire which happened at The Peak @ Toa Payoh, of which 138C Lorong 1A Toa Payoh is one of the blocks:

Two people rescued from bathroom of flat

Firefighters from the SCDF, who were wearing breathing apparatus sets, extracted two people from the bathroom of the unit on the 20th floor.

A third occupant from the unit had self-evacuated before the firefighters arrived.

SCDF conveyed one person with smoke inhalation and burn injuries, and another two persons who complained of smoke inhalation, to Singapore General Hospital.

Of the three people who were conveyed to the hospital, they were all from the unit on the 20th floor.

About 300 people evacuated

For the unit directly above the affected flat, firefighters forced their way into the unit and extinguished the fire.

Occupants of this unit had self-evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival.

As a precautionary measure, about 300 people from neighbouring units were evacuated.

These residents have since returned to their homes.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

