Back

Car bursts into flames at Clementi Ave 4, charred with hole in bonnet

Scary.

Ashley Tan | August 29, 2020, 01:13 AM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

A vehicle caught fire at about 10pm on Aug. 28, resulting in traffic being redirected away from the road.

Fire engulfs car

The car had burst into flames near Block 320 Clementi Avenue 4.

A video of the incident posted to Facebook captured the scene, showing a large blaze engulfing the entire car as other vehicles passed by.

Towards the end of the clip, a loud bang could be heard.

Passers-by that Mothership spoke to at the scene said the car initially started emitting smoke from under the hood.

The driver then stopped his vehicle beside the divider and moved to the pavement to take photos.

The car caught fire soon after.

Passers-by claimed that there were explosions as well.

Charred

Once the fire was put out, numerous police officers were observed at the scene to help redirect traffic along the two-lane road.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Photo by Ashley Tan

The car was badly burnt as the entire surface was charred, and it was left with a huge hole in the bonnet.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Photo by Ashley Tan

The entire bumper appeared to have fallen off as well.

Photo by Ashley Tan

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Mothership that they were alerted to the incident at around 10:34pm.

The fire involved a car and was extinguished with one water jet.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo from Shu Shu / FB and Ashley Tan

This collab between UnionPay and NETS finally allows you to use NETS while overseas

About time.

August 29, 2020, 11:48 AM

7 'gaolat' durian snowskin mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival 2020, prices from S$35 - S$110

Gaolat = intense, strong.

August 29, 2020, 11:45 AM

Tributes pour in online for 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman after his passing

Gone too soon.

August 29, 2020, 11:30 AM

All-in-one projector with Netflix, YouTube, & built-in speakers available for S$398

An affordable home cinema experience. You can also get the projector itself for just S$299.

August 29, 2020, 11:06 AM

‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after 4-year fight with colon cancer

He filmed while undergoing 'countless surgeries and chemotherapy'.

August 29, 2020, 10:52 AM

80-year-old Taiwanese street vendor recognised by Michelin for his S$2.30 pork belly steamed buns

Looks juicy.

August 29, 2020, 02:28 AM

Voyeur Instagram account with 5,600 photos of pregnant women in S’pore & overseas causes concerns

A man's reflection can be seen in some of the sneakily taken photos.

August 29, 2020, 01:41 AM

2 hospitalised after chain collision involving 5 cars along Central Expressway

Drive safe.

August 28, 2020, 11:31 PM

No new places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, 10 imported cases on Aug. 28

One of the new cases in the community is currently unlinked.

August 28, 2020, 11:27 PM

S’poreans can’t visit JB as M’sia extends border closure till Dec. 31, 2020

Muhyiddin said no one is exempt from the Covid-19 restrictions.

August 28, 2020, 11:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.