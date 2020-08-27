Back

The North Face has a massive sale of 40% off jackets, bags, shoes & hats from Aug. 28 to 30

For the outdoor chic in you.

Kayla Wong | Sponsored | August 27, 2020, 12:00 PM

American outdoor recreation product company The North Face is having a massive sale of up to 40 per cent off their products, which include jackets, shoes, bags and hats.

The sale will start from Friday, Aug. 28 and end on Sunday, Aug. 30.

While jackets are probably not really needed for Singapore weather, even if the island is now experiencing slightly cooler temperatures due to thundery showers, some outdoor enthusiasts might want to stock up on hiking-appropriate clothing for that long-awaited hiking trip when travelling is safe again.

Or you might find the sale relevant simply because you’re into this specific style of outdoor fashion that makes you look like you’re going hiking or camping, even though you’re not.

Here are some of the products from their catalogue that you can take a look at:

Jackets & hoodies

Train N Logo Full Zip (White)

Before discount: $136

After discount: $81.60

Logo Sweat Hoodie (Black & Urban Navy)

Before discount: $136

After discount: $81.60

Arque Active Trail Futurelight Jacket

Before discount: $396

After discount: $237.60

Bags

Recon (Zinc Grey Dark Heather)

Before discount: $196

After discount: $117.60

Explore Fusebox - L (Yellow)

Before discount: $196

After discount: $117.60

Base Camp Duffel (Available in sizes XS to XL)

M - Yellow

Before discount: $236

After discount: $141.60

S - Black

Before discount: $216

After discount: $129.60

Bozer Hip Pack II (Black & Tungsten Grey)

Before discount: $46

After discount: $27.60

Shoes

Oscilate (New Taupe Green)

Before discount: $226

After discount: $135.60

Caps & hats

Logo Futurelight Hat (Urban Navy)

Before discount: $66

After discount: $39.60

Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat (Black)

Before discount: $56

After discount: $33.60

Himalayan Summits Tee (Black)

Before discount: $66

After discount: $39.60

Summer Adventure Logo Tee (Various colours)

Before discount: $66

After discount: $39.60

Additional discounts if you buy more pieces

If you’re looking to buy more than one item, note that you’ll get an additional 5% discount if you purchase two pieces, and an additional 10% discount if you purchase three pieces.

Where?

The sale applies to all The North Face stores. Here they are: :

THE NORTH FACE - ION ORCHARD

#B4-27 ION Orchard

Tel: (+65) 6509 8162

THE NORTH FACE - MARINA BAY SANDS

#B2-58 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Tel: (+65) 6688 7298

THE NORTH FACE - MARINA SQUARE

#02-171-175 Marina Square

Tel: (+65) 6338 0736

THE NORTH FACE - PARAGON

#04-33, Paragon

Tel: (+65) 6235 0661

THE NORTH FACE - TAKASHIMAYA DEPT. STORE

Level 4 Takashimaya Dept. Store

Tel: (+65) 6733 3227

THE NORTH FACE - TANGS VIVOCITY

Level 1 Tangs VivoCity

THE NORTH FACE OUTLET - IMM

#02-05, IMM

Tel: (+65) 6256 6334

This sponsored piece by The North Face makes the writer yearn for the rainy weather to continue.

Top image via The North Face

