Heavy rain all over S'pore on Aug. 23 with 23°C temperature in various areas

Heavy rain has been recorded all over Singapore on Sunday (Aug. 23).

According to data provided by the Meteorological Service of Singapore (MSS) updated at 1:36pm, thundery showers were also recorded in the west and north-west of Singapore.

Temperatures hit a low of around 23°C at some areas, including Jurong West, Clementi and Admiralty.

Temperatures were updated as of 1:42pm.

Most places in Singapore recorded temperatures of around 23-25°C.

PUB also issued a notice in the early afternoon of Aug. 23 saying that there is a risk of flash floods due to heavy rain.

Water levels in drains and canals have reached 90 per cent at Craig Road.

August forecast

It was previously reported that thundery showers, with showers possibly between the late morning and afternoon, are expected in the last two weeks of August.

It was forecasted that there would be one or two mornings bringing widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to the passage of Sumatra squalls.

Top photo via NEA/FB, MSS website.