Tan Chuan-Jin re-elected as Speaker of Parliament, challenges MPs to be 'exceptional' & transcend differences

Tan Chuan-Jin has been re-elected as Speaker of Parliament on Monday, Aug. 24.

It was previously announced by the Prime Minister's Office on Aug. 20 that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong intended to nominate Tan to be re-elected as the Speaker.

Parliament opened from 2 locations

For the first time, Parliament was opened from two locations -- the Parliament House and The Arts House, which was the former Parliament House.

Tan, who was first elected as Speaker of Parliament on Sep. 11, 2017, said in his speech there is "a special sense of nostalgia" with the arrangement as some Members will be sworn in at the same Chamber where many of their predecessors had also taken their oaths to "faithfully and honourably serve Singapore and Singaporeans".

Why is the Oath of Allegiance important?

Tan further explained the importance of the Oath of Allegiance, saying it is crucial constitutionally, Members of Parliament cannot take part in Parliamentary proceedings until they have taken this Oath.

Therefore, they need to take the oath before performing their duties of holding the government accountable.

He continued: "Hence it is important that we must make adjustments to hold these formalities despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 situation."

MPs required to be present at every sitting unless they have valid reasons

In addition, Tan elaborated on the role of MPs, saying accountability on their part starts with representing the interests of their residents. He said:

"We must always keep our eyes and ears close to the ground. All of us most boldly state your positions, put forth your proposals and seek clarity on matters and issues that matter to your residents. But to be able to do this, you need to participate in parliamentary proceedings... you need to be here in Chamber. So I look forward to seeing all of you here at every sitting, unless you have official duties or on urgent leave."

More contestation in Parliament to be expected

Tan also noted that the 14th Parliament now has 31 newly elected MPs, including the largest number of Opposition members in recent history, and a formally designated Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh.

"These developments reflect a greater desire by Singaporeans to have more choices and voices in Parliament," he said. "We will expect more contestation."

Tan also commented that these changes are "a natural step forward", and are good for both Singaporeans and Singapore, should "contestation leads to better outcomes" for the people and nation.

Difficult and unpopular decisions have to be made

Tan also cautioned about the "wide and easy path towards polarisation and division", which is "easy to embark on".

He added that Singapore is now in a situation where there are "no ten-year series answers to fall back on".

"There will be difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions to be made, because there are very real and genuine trade-offs that need to be undertaken," he said.

Nevertheless, he reminded the MPs that they all serve "a common purpose" regardless of political stripes or colours", or where they stand on issues. He further said:

"... even as we contest passionately and sometimes vigorously, even as we robustly debate and scrutinise laws, policies and budgets, can we show Singaporeans... the world that we need not be fractious? Can we earn their trust and confidence as they look upon us as we carry out our business in this Chamber?"

Tan added that he looks to everyone, especially the Leader of the House and of the Opposition to help realise this.

Confident that Singapore will defeat Covid-19

Tan ended his speech by reiterating what Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said, that Parliament is opened in "extraordinary times".

Extraordinary times call for "extraordinary people and leaders," Tan said, adding that politics should drive them forward together, and not pull them apart.

Saying that countries that are "agile, adaptive, determined and above all united" will "ride the waves of recovery", Tan said he is confident that Singapore will eventually triumph over Covid-19 and emerge stronger.

Pritam: No coincidence that Malaysian MP wanted to seek Tan's advice

In his congratulatory speech to Tan, Pritam highlighted his efforts to raise awareness and interest in Parliament and its proceedings to the public by engaging younger Singaporeans through social media.

He also recalled their visit, along with several other Singaporean MPs to Malaysia’s Parliament, the Dewan Rakyat in March 2019, in which they witnessed the matter of a Malaysian MP’s ejection being “fiercely debated and vigorously challenged” from the visitors’ gallery. Pritam further noted:

"I do not think it was a coincidence that another Malaysian MP stood up and invited the Dewan Rakyat to seek your advice from the visitors gallery as to whether such a removal of an MP was proper. Though we have not experienced such an episode ourselves in the Singapore parliament in recent memory, it is clear that your views on how such a matter should be handled are valued in the region.”

Pritam also thanked Tan for inviting the former WP Secretary-General Low Thia Khiang along for an official visit to the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly, and added that his “active interest” in engaging the parliamentarians of Singapore’s closest neighbours has not gone unnoticed.

Other appointments

Indranee Rajah, who is a Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, has also been appointed as the Leader of the House.

As Leader of the House, she will coordinate and manage the Government's parliamentary business.

She will be assisted by the Deputy Leader of the House, Zaqy Mohamad, who is currently the Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence.

Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation (GRC) Constituency Janil Puthucheary and MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Sim Ann have also been reappointed as the Party Whip and Deputy Party Whip respectively.

