PM Lee intends to nominate Tan Chuan-Jin to be re-elected as Speaker of Parliament

The 14th Parliament of Singapore will meet for the first time on August 24, 2020.

According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday (Aug. 20), PM Lee Hsien Loong intends to nominate Tan Chuan-Jin to be re-elected as the Speaker of Parliament.

Indranee Rajah, who is a minister in the Prime Minister's Office, has also been appointed as the Leader of the House.

As Leader of the House, she will coordinate and manage the Government's parliamentary business, Lee wrote in a letter to the Clerk of Parliament.

She will be assisted by the Deputy Leader of the House, Zaqy Mohamad, who is currently the Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence.

Previously, Zaqy served as Deputy Party Whip, but has not been reappointed this time.

On Aug. 19, it was announced that the People's Action Party (PAP) reappointed Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Janil Puthucheary as the Party Whip.

Sim Ann, MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC has also been reappointed as the Deputy Party Whip.

Top image via Steven Lasry/Unsplash and Gov.sg YouTube.