S'pore & Thailand to expedite green lane discussions to facilitate essential business travel

Singapore and Thailand have agreed to expedite ongoing discussions to facilitate essential business travel through a reciprocal green lane arrangement, according to a press statement released by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

This is the result of a videoconference between the foreign ministries of the two nations, represented by Permanent Secretary Chee Wee Kiong and his Thai counterpart Busaya Mathelin.

The two co-chaired the Singapore-Thailand Political Consultations on Wednesday (Aug. 26).

Both sides reaffirmed strong bilateral relations

During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations between Singapore and Thailand, and expressed appreciation for the mutual assistance and support rendered amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to MFA, both sides shared timely information and experiences on combating Covid-19, and mutually contributed medical supplies, equipment and Covid-19 diagnostic test kits.

They also emphasised the importance of intensifying cooperation with ASEAN's partners through promoting research and development on vaccines and medicines, as well as their support for ASEAN's efforts to fight the pandemic, keep their economies open and connected, as well as to establish a framework to deal with future public health emergencies.

"The Permanent Secretaries welcomed the continued momentum in bilateral engagements despite the disruptions posed by Covid-19. They reviewed the good progress in bilateral cooperation in wide-ranging areas including trade and investment, defence, finance, education and people-to-people ties," said MFA.

Singapore is engaging in many green lane discussions

Singapore is also in the midst of various green lane travel arrangements with different countries.

On June 3, Singapore and China announced a reciprocal green lane to facilitate essential business and official travel between the two nations.

Travellers who are making such essential trips between Singapore and China will be exempted from having to serve a 14-day quarantine, but will have to be subjected to swab tests before departure and upon arrival.

On July 26, it was announced that Singapore and Malaysia will have a similar green lane agreement, to facilitate cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes, starting Aug. 10.

More details were announced on Aug. 1, although there is still no news on when daily cross-border travel may resume.

On Aug. 25, MFA also revealed in a statement that Singapore and Indonesia are in the midst of discussing a reciprocal green lane, in order to allow essential travel to resume between the two countries.

Top image via Changi Airport Group.