Puteri Pacific Hotel in JB to close for good on Aug. 30 after 29 years

The Puteri Pacific Hotel is a familiar sight for those who frequent JB.

However, as of August 30, it will be closing for good after 29 years.

The Puteri Pan Pacific, the four-star hotel had 500 rooms.

Previously known as

The hotel is a short distance away from the Johor Bahru City Square mall, which is also struggling with the lack of Singaporeans coming over due to the pandemic.

The hotel was previously owned by Pan Pacific Hotels until 2005.

It then came under the management of Puteri Hotels Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Johor Corporation (JCorp), the New Straits Times reported.

Closed since the MCO

A spokesperson for the hotel told China Press that the hotel had temporarily stopped operations from March 18, in line with the Movement Control Order (MCO) that was effected at that time.

However, the management eventually made the decision to close the hotel completely.

A China Press reporter who went down to the hotel noted that the doors leading to the hotel lobby were locked and cordoned off.

A notice was put up regarding the then-temporary closure of the hotel.

According to an image that is circulating on social media, the hotel will be holding a closing ceremony from 4 pm to 5 pm on Aug 30, inviting all current and ex-employees to turn up for the event.

The event is supposedly cancelled, with a Facebook post from a page ran by ex-employees stating that the overwhelming response meant that the organisers would not be able to accommodate everyone while abiding by social gathering rules.

