Back

Puteri Pacific Hotel in JB to close for good on Aug. 30 after 29 years

Another one bites the dust.

Guan Zhen Tan | August 27, 2020, 01:46 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

The Puteri Pacific Hotel is a familiar sight for those who frequent JB.

However, as of August 30, it will be closing for good after 29 years.

Previously known as The Puteri Pan Pacific, the four-star hotel had 500 rooms. 

The hotel is a short distance away from the Johor Bahru City Square mall, which is also struggling with the lack of Singaporeans coming over due to the pandemic.

The hotel was previously owned by Pan Pacific Hotels until 2005.

It then came under the management of Puteri Hotels Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Johor Corporation (JCorp), the New Straits Times reported.

Closed since the MCO

A spokesperson for the hotel told China Press that the hotel had temporarily stopped operations from March 18, in line with the Movement Control Order (MCO) that was effected at that time.

However, the management eventually made the decision to close the hotel completely.

A China Press reporter who went down to the hotel noted that the doors leading to the hotel lobby were locked and cordoned off.

A notice was put up regarding the then-temporary closure of the hotel.

According to an image that is circulating on social media, the hotel will be holding a closing ceremony from 4 pm to 5 pm on Aug 30, inviting all current and ex-employees to turn up for the event.

The event is supposedly cancelled, with a Facebook post from a page ran by ex-employees stating that the overwhelming response meant that the organisers would not be able to accommodate everyone while abiding by social gathering rules.

Screenshot via The Ex Puteri Pan Pacific Johor Bahru's Facebook page

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Agoda

Tommy Koh: War between US & China possible but unlikely as both would be destroyed

The two countries have second-strike capability, which means a nuclear war between them would lead to mutual assured destruction.

August 27, 2020, 04:52 PM

Punggol HDB loft unit sold for S$900,000 to couple who viewed it only once

Such units are relatively rare.

August 27, 2020, 04:36 PM

77 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 27, 2 are S'poreans

Today's update.

August 27, 2020, 03:34 PM

NZ Christchurch mosque shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

First time such a sentence was imposed in New Zealand.

August 27, 2020, 01:04 PM

Alyne Tamir, Nas Daily's girlfriend, says her 14-day SHN in S'pore is 'because they want money for the hotel'

She could have stayed at home instead, she says.

August 27, 2020, 12:21 PM

The North Face has a massive sale of 40% off jackets, bags, shoes & hats from Aug. 28 to 30

For the outdoor chic in you.

August 27, 2020, 12:00 PM

LTA: 80 cases of disputes involving commuters who did not mask up on public transport since April 2020

40 were fined for not wearing their face masks properly.

August 27, 2020, 11:05 AM

Uniqlo S'pore to release 2nd Demon Slayer collection in Oct. 2020

Hope the scalpers don't get to it first.

August 27, 2020, 10:20 AM

10 years on: YOG's 'Golden Generation' team & how they came to be the 'lost generation'

They produced some great matches.

August 27, 2020, 10:14 AM

South Korea on brink of fresh Covid-19 outbreak

Round two.

August 27, 2020, 03:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.