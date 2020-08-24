Back

Preetipls' Instagram post on past encounter with Dee Kosh removed for 'hate speech'

She said that Dee Kosh had 'abused his power for way too long.'

Mandy How | August 24, 2020, 01:59 PM

On Aug. 15, allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against local DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh.

Since then, several other people have stepped forward with similar encounters with the 32-year-old.

In addition, accusations of cyber-bullying have also been thrown into the mix, with influencer Preetipls being one of the figures calling out the YouTuber.

The influencer said that Dee Kosh has "abused his power for way too long".

She posted to Instagram and Twitter on Aug. 19.

Her three-part thread detailed an incident with Dee Kosh in December 2018.

The conflict started when Preeti's brother, Subhas, censured Dee Kosh for "making a mockery" of the Indian accent.

Dee Kosh then implied that he would end the siblings' career, according to Preeti.

In a subsequent WhatsApp exchange between Preeti and Dee Kosh, the YouTuber said that Preeti would be "collateral damage" should he choose to destroy Subhas.

In the podcast episode that Preeti was referring to, Dee Kosh had spent a couple of minutes making snide remarks about her, and bringing up her rap video.

The podcast was published on May 17, 2020.

Why is Preetipls speaking up now?

Preeti later clarified why she only spoke up about it now, instead of back in 2018.

In the early hours of Aug. 21, however, Preeti updated that her Instagram post had been removed by the page.

She also uploaded a new Instagram post on the removal.

me looking at how @instagram refused to remove my image from x*ax*e’s profile of her body shaming me but watching them remove my post speaking up bout deek*sh threats. cool cool cool. 📸: @harpersbazaarsg

An earlier post uploaded about a week ago also referenced the ongoing saga:

which pic should I use for the upcoming job application to power 98? hahaha jk I got my own podcast now #CHAIMEBITCH 😚 📸: August 2020 issue of @harpersbazaarsg🖤

Preeti's post on Dee Kosh has not been reinstated at time of writing.

Mothership has reached out to Dee Kosh and will update this article when he replies.

Top image via Preetipls' Twitter and Instagram

