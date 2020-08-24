Preetipls' Instagram post on past encounter with Dee Kosh removed for 'hate speech'

On Aug. 15, allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against local DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh.

Since then, several other people have stepped forward with similar encounters with the 32-year-old.

In addition, accusations of cyber-bullying have also been thrown into the mix, with influencer Preetipls being one of the figures calling out the YouTuber.

The influencer said that Dee Kosh has "abused his power for way too long".

She posted to Instagram and Twitter on Aug. 19.

TW: DEEKOSH. This is NOT about the several sexual harassment allegations against him, this is me sharing an example of how the dude has abused his power for way too long. This happened in December 2018. (PART 1) pic.twitter.com/QdE0Cx50UR — prEEtipls (@plspreeti) August 19, 2020

Her three-part thread detailed an incident with Dee Kosh in December 2018.

The conflict started when Preeti's brother, Subhas, censured Dee Kosh for "making a mockery" of the Indian accent.

Dee Kosh then implied that he would end the siblings' career, according to Preeti.

In a subsequent WhatsApp exchange between Preeti and Dee Kosh, the YouTuber said that Preeti would be "collateral damage" should he choose to destroy Subhas.

In the podcast episode that Preeti was referring to, Dee Kosh had spent a couple of minutes making snide remarks about her, and bringing up her rap video.

The podcast was published on May 17, 2020.

Why is Preetipls speaking up now?

Preeti later clarified why she only spoke up about it now, instead of back in 2018.

for everyone asking “why share now?” pic.twitter.com/7B4DLTVwri — prEEtipls (@plspreeti) August 19, 2020

In the early hours of Aug. 21, however, Preeti updated that her Instagram post had been removed by the page.

lol so my post about deekosh’s threats and bullying got removed for hate speech. cc: @instagram pic.twitter.com/s6NlL3fuJF — prEEtipls (@plspreeti) August 20, 2020

She also uploaded a new Instagram post on the removal.

An earlier post uploaded about a week ago also referenced the ongoing saga:

Preeti's post on Dee Kosh has not been reinstated at time of writing.

Mothership has reached out to Dee Kosh and will update this article when he replies.

