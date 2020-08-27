9 months probation for 2 teens who swiped drinks off NTUC FairPrice shelf & put them back

Two teenagers, one who filmed the other swiping drinks off the shelf in a supermarket and putting them back again after sipping from them, were sentenced to probation on Aug. 27.

Both youths received nine months' probation and will have to perform 60 hours of community service.

The teens have to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am during probation.

The two teenagers are Nigel Pang Yew Ming, 18, and another 17-year-old male who cannot be named due to recent changes to the Children and Young Persons Act protecting those under 18.

The teens' parents put up a bond of S$5,000 each to ensure their sons' good behaviour during the probation period.

In July, they pleaded guilty to a charge each of public nuisance by common intention.

For public nuisance, they could have been jailed up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.

What happened

The incident occurred on Feb. 6 evening at the NTUC FairPrice supermarket at 2 Bukit Batok West Avenue 7.

Singapore was on high alert at that time as the Covid-19 pandemic had started to spread worldwide.

Pang took two bottles of fruit juice from a refrigerated shelf and drank from them.

He then put them back on the shelf.

A video of the antics was filmed by the younger teenager.

It was posted on Instagram with the caption "how to spread Wuhan virus".

The two boys apologised after their act was circulated online and condemned by the public.

Pang had initially intended to plead guilty but maintained he had not known about nor consented to the "how to spread Wuhan" caption in the video.

His guilty plea was rejected.

But Pang eventually withdrew his assertion that he was unaware of the caption and pleaded guilty.

