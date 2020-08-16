Newton Food Centre & Bukit Panjang Plaza visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 86 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday, Aug. 16.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 55,747.

There are two cases in the community. One is a Singaporean, while the other is a Work Pass Holder.

There are also six imported cases.

Four new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There are four new locations reported today (Aug. 16):

Northpoint City (930 Yishun Avenue 2), visited on Aug. 2 Bukit Panjang Plaza, visited on Aug. 4 and 6 Newton Food Centre (500 Clemenceau Avenue North), visited on Aug. 7 Fairprice at Hillion Mall (17 Petir Road), visited twice on Aug. 12

This is the full list of public places visited by cases in the community during infectious period, within the past 14 days:

No need to avoid the locations: MOH

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

